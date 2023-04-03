Credknowledgy Inc. Launches Game-Changing AI Credit Repair Software, Dispute AI®
Dispute AI® makes fixing credit and increasing a credit score fast and easy.STOCKTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Credknowledgy Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of its game-changing AI credit repair software, Dispute AI®.
Founded in 2021, Credknowledgy Inc. provides relevant and easy-to-use Credit Monitoring, Score Tools, Budgeting Tools, and Financial Products designed to empower consumers. At its very core, the company’s mission is to collaborate with partners and organizations in providing cutting-edge resources to help consumers with managing their credit and finances. Since its inception, Credknowledgy Inc. has helped thousands of individuals to regain their confidence and start a better financial future.
Recently, Credknowledgy Inc. launched its most innovative product to date, Dispute AI® - an artificial intelligence software designed to seamlessly assist consumers in repairing their personal credit in one, user-friendly format.
“Our mission has always been to provide credit repair software that does all the work for you,” says the founder of Dispute AI®, Maurice A. Shabazz. “With Dispute AI®, there is no figuring out dispute techniques to get negative items removed from a credit report. Instead, the brilliant AI can challenge any item that is negatively impacting your credit report and scores, meaning you’ll never hire a credit repair company again. It’s really quite remarkable and we look forward to hearing continued feedback from customers about their experience. So far, we’ve only gotten 5 stars across the board!”
Dispute AI® works in three steps:
1. A user’s profile is linked to their credit report. Without putting an inquiry on a credit report, the software automatically imports and analyzes the user’s 3 bureau credit report, finds negative accounts, and prepares an aggressive dispute strategy.
2. Dispute AI®’s brilliant AI knows that different negative accounts require different dispute strategies and proceeds to create the right dispute to achieve a permanent deletion. For example, disputing a collection account is different than disputing a bankruptcy.
3. Finally, Dispute AI® tracks all of the user’s disputes on all 3 credit bureaus. Every month, users will receive a progress report showing what accounts were deleted and their new credit scores. At each stage, users will always know what’s going on with their credit repair and credit score.
“While the fact that this is the world’s most powerful credit repair software ever created, this isn’t the only icing on the cake,” Shabazz says. “What makes it even more remarkable is that it’s completely free to use – you’ll only pay for a 3 credit bureau subscription and postage for your dispute letters. Today is the time to take charge and start rebuilding your credit – not tomorrow!”
For more information about Dispute AI®, or to get started, please visit https://disputeaipro.com/.
About Credknowledgy Inc.
Owned by Credknowledgy Inc., was founded by National Certified Credit Education Instructor and Expert, Maurice A. Shabazz. The company assists consumers in increasing their credit knowledge through a variety of easy-to-use tools, including its trademark ScoreTracker, ScoreBuilder, and ScoreBoost products.
