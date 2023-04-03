Global Jeweler The Ring Shop Releases Innovative New Designs

The Ring Shop continues to expand its range of ring designs using alternative materials such as tungsten carbide, carbon fiber and meteorite.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ring Shop – a global leader in ring crafting – is pleased to announce the launch of brand new designs to its growing collection of rings and bands.

The company has expanded its range of designs in the popular Carbide and Meteorite collections, using alternative materials such as tungsten carbide and authentic meteorite to cater to the ever-evolving preferences of customers worldwide.

As the wedding and engagement ring market continues to expand, more and more individuals are looking for something different from traditional gold and silver rings. The Ring Shop has been at the forefront of this trend, providing customers with various unique and stylish rings that feature alternative materials.

New designs include Raven, a black zirconium band with a meteorite inlay, Onyx, a hammered black-plated tungsten carbide ring, and Phoenix, featuring carbon fiber and ion-plated tungsten carbide. The Ring Shop's latest releases offer a stunning range of designs that showcase the beauty of alternative materials.

The online jeweler’s commitment to using premium materials and eye-catching designs has made it a favorite among ring enthusiasts worldwide. The company is proud to offer customer service that provides every one of its patrons the personal care and attention often lacking from other huge corporate brands.

"We hold the steadfast belief that everybody should have access to premium quality rings, at a price that disrupts other luxurious brands while always retaining high quality and a stylistic design brief," said Stephen G.P., founder of The Ring Shop. "All in all, customer satisfaction is at the top of our priority list, which we aim to achieve through a combined effort of specialist craftsmanship, eye-catching designs, and customer care."

