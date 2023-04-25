The Retina Group of New York is now offering SYFOVRE™ for age-related dry macular degeneration.

James M Maisel, M.D., Recipient Special Congressional Award
Amsler Grid Test of one eye shows distortion, blurred or missing central vision with macular problems
The Retina Group of New York is offering SYFOVRE™, a revolutionary treatment option for age-related dry macular degeneration (AMD) with geographic atrophy.
We are thrilled to offer SYFOVRE to our patients as a new dug treatment option for managing dry macular degeneration. It may extend the ability to read and see fine visual details for years.”
— James M. Maisel, M.D., CEO of the Retina Group of New York
HICKSVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dry age-related macular degeneration is a common eye condition that affects millions of people worldwide. It occurs when the macula, a small but essential part of the retina, becomes damaged, leading to blurred or distorted vision with difficulty seeing centrally affecting reading and driving. While there is currently no cure for dry macular degeneration, prior treatment options available that can help slow the progression of the disease were limited to stopping smoking and using AREDS 2 nutritional supplements.
SYFOVRE is the first FDA approved pharmacologic treatment option for dry macular degeneration.1-4 It contains a unique Complement Inhibitor designed to protect the macula from damage caused by inflammation. SYFOVRE is an eye specific medication that helps regulate an overactivated part of the immune system in your eye. This overactivation can contribute to the progression of macular degeneration to geographic atrophy (GA). Clinical studies have shown that once a month or every other month treatments with SYFOVRE can help reduce the risk of vision loss and maintain fine visual function in patients with dry macular degeneration allowing them to read and drive longer. Symptoms of all macular problems may include missing, wavy or distorted central vision with difficulty reading an entire word and are often evident when looking at an Amsler grid. Patients with "wet" macular degeneration often also have "dry" macular degeneration and may need treatment for both problems.
"We are thrilled to offer SYFOVRE to our patients as a new option for managing dry macular degeneration," said Dr. James M. Maisel, a retina specialist and CEO of the Retina Group of New York. "We believe that this innovative first of its kind pharmacological treatment for dry AMD has the potential to make a significant difference in the lives of those living with this debilitating condition."
About the Retina Group of New York
The Retina Group of New York (RGONY) has been providing outstanding retinal care to patients in the New York-Long Island area for over 40 years as a leading provider of advanced eye care services, with a team of board certified ophthalmologists with specialty training in the diagnosis and treatment of retinal conditions. RGONY offers a comprehensive range of services for the diagnosis and treatment of retinal conditions, including diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, floaters and retinal detachments, surgical complications and offers second opinions. The group is committed to staying at the forefront of the latest advances in eye care and providing the best possible care to its patients. James M. Maisel, M.D., CEO of the Retina Group of New York, was the Dyson Fellow in vitreous and retinal surgery at New York Presbyterian Hospital-Cornell Medical Center. He is the recipient of a Special Congressional Award, JDRF Humanitarian of the Year, Gift of Sight Banko Award, Nassau County Executive Citation for Community Service, National Society to Prevent Blindness Representative for the ANSI Z-80 committee, Former President Nassau County Ophthalmological Society and Co-Chair World Diabetic Congress.
For more information about the Retina Group of New York and its services, visit https://rgony.com/ or call 516-939-6100 or 631-273-1818.
