Representatives of different religious communities joined for an Iftar dinner at the Church of Scientology

Panelists of the pre-presentation of the International Day for Living Together in Peace People from different religions joining a Muslim Iftar at the Church of Scientology

Last Wednesday representatives of different religious groups & communities joined for an Iftar Dinner in the Churches of Scientology for Europe.

BRUSSELS, BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, April 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Last Wednesday representatives of different religious groups and communities joined for an Iftar Dinner on the premises of the Churches of Scientology for Europe.

The initiative was taken by Lotfi Amine Hachemi, journalist and member of the Sufi religious community, who had the idea to bring people together because of the International Day of Living Together in Peace, which is celebrated each year on the 16Th of May and promoted by the United Nations.

Representatives from different Muslim communities as well as the representative of, Religions for Peace and a Hindu community from Oudenaarde (Belgium) and the Scientology Community. A traditional homemade dinner was served for the occasion by the Hachemi family and team and the guests shared their ideas on how to live together in peace.

After dinner, a panel discussion was held in the chapel of the Churches of Scientology for Europe and several guests participated in the panel.

On behalf of the church Myriam Zonnekeyn, Spokesperson for the Church of Scientology in Belgium welcomed the guests and introduced a social Betterment program that is called The Way To Happiness. The campaign is composed of a little booklet written by L. Ron Hubbard, Founder of the Church, that inspires people to live a better and happier life. One of the chapters concerns respect for the religion of others. A video about the subject was shown to the guests to introduce the panel discussion.

Eric Roux, Vice President of the European Office of the Church of Scientology for Public Affairs and Human Rights encouraged representatives from other communities to invite people from other religions to share their traditions and by so doing learn to know each other better. He also announced the International Day of Living Together in Peace and spoke about the event that will be held in the Church of Scientology on the 12th of May.

Several guests spoke about how they are making efforts to contribute to a more harmonious living together. Amina Benzari from Koekl’Aide said: “The Human Rights campaign and the drug prevention campaign as well as interreligious dialogue of Scientologists open doors to a better understanding and living together in peace”.

Murielle Gemis, president of Youth for Human Rights Belgium said: “The way to happiness is a book that I used with young people of different cultural communities and it contributes to better harmony in the classroom while producing less and less discrimination”.

Swami Bhairavananda from the Hindu community said: “I was really happy to be invited to this Iftar. I have known the Church of Scientology for a long time and the interreligious dialogue is very important for us.”

Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr David Miscavige dedicated the Church of Scientology Los Angeles in 2010. This Church is featured in an episode of Inside Scientology on the Scientology Network, available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM and AT&T U-verse. It can also be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

The Scientology religion was founded by author and philosopher L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in Los Angeles in 1954 and the religion has expanded to more than 11,000 Churches, Missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 167 countries.