(Video) Former Defense Ministers of UK and Germany Support Iran’s Resistance and Uprising

On Thursday, The Rt. Hon. Dr. Liam Fox, former British Defense Minister, and Franz Josef Jung, former Federal Minister of Defense of Germany, visited Ashraf 3 in Albania, home to members of the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran.They also met Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the president-elect of the MEK's parent coalition, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) . Addressing MEK members, the two former Defense Ministers expressed their support of the Iranian people's uprising and Mrs. Rajavi's ten-point plan for the future of Iran.During her meeting with the Rt. Hon. Dr. Fox and Hon. Jung, the NCRI-president-elect, Mrs. Rajavi, underlined that the September 2022 uprising in Iran has transformed the dynamics and rebalanced the power dynamic between the Iranian people and the ruling regime.Despite facing brutal suppression, killings, and arrests, the regime can no longer maintain the same level of power as it did before the uprising. Rajavi emphasized that the regime uses heinous acts under the guise of Islam to remain in power, but their actions are in no way representative of the true teachings of Islam.During her speech, addressing the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK) , members, Mrs. Rajavi underlined that the Iranian people want “a republic where people can elect their representatives in free elections, and no one enjoys any privilege under any pretext. The death penalty is abolished, and there is no place for the mullahs’ Sharia laws.”“All Iranian nationalities have suffered 100 years of discrimination and suppression under Shah’s dictatorship and religious tyranny. They would have equal rights,” she added.Mrs. Rajavi also underlined that the “protests that began in September 2022 have changed the situation in Iran,” and the “situation will never be the same as what it was before the protests started. The people of Iran are determined to overthrow the regime, and nothing can stand in their way.In his remarks, the Rt. Hon. Dr. Fox stated that the regime in Iran is one of the most toxic in the world, and it is run by the thugs of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and overseen by the theocracy of the mullahs, making it more dangerous than most nations. He highlighted the regime’s disregard for the rule of law, basic rules of humanity, and human dignity.“Iran is worse than a thugocracy. It is run by the thugs of the IRGC, but it is overseen by the obscene theocracy of the mullahs. It makes it a more dangerous nation in terms of its regime than most. Economically, it has brought nothing but hardship to the people of Iran, poverty in levels never known before, unemployment, inflation, under-standard of living the people in Iran today do not deserve,” he said.The Rt. Hon Fox also noted that the Velayat-e faqih, the regime’s principle of clerical rule, is a tool for intellectual, religious, and political oppression and must be completely abandoned to allow the people of Iran to have the freedom of expression and self-determination that they require.He also condemned the regime’s use of human hostage-taking as a tool of its foreign policy and regretted that some countries, including Belgium, have signed agreements that will lead to future hostage-taking.Furthermore, Dr. Fox emphasized the bravery of the women of Iran, who are at the heart of the battle for freedom in Iran. He expressed admiration for their struggle and their commitment to taking on the might of the regime, knowing what the cost would be.“At the heart of the battle for freedom in Iran are the women of Iran. We have watched an enormous admiration in recent months for how that struggle continues today and the bravery of young and older women in Iran. To take on the might of the regime, knowing what the cost would be, is a real beacon to the rest of the world and tells us what the real battle is today in terms of women’s rights in our globe,” he said.Regarding the 2015 Iran nuclear deal with world powers, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the former British Defense Minister underlined that he has been a long-time opponent of the “International agreement with Iran, because, frankly, I don’t believe it’s worth the paper that it’s written on. It doesn’t deal with Iran’s ambition to become a nuclear weapon state merely to delay it. And delaying a problem like that is no real advantage.”“It does not deal with Iran’s ballistic weapons issue. It does not deal with the regime’s determination to destabilize its neighbors in the region, and it does nothing to stop its support for terrorism in other parts of the world, including mine,” he added.Honorable Franz Josef Jung, former Federal Minister of Defense of Germany, addressed the MEK members next, expressing his admiration for the courage and drive of the Iranian people in their struggle for freedom and democracy.He highlighted that the basis for this freedom struggle and the Iranian Resistance is Mrs. Rajavi’s ten-point plan, which is “so positive, that’s exactly why the regime is working against you in the Iranian Resistance. Slanders are being spread, demonization is being done, but this regime of terror is proceeding ahead to a point that includes murder.”The Former German Defense Minister also noted that the regime is working against the Iranian Resistance by spreading slanders and demonization.He called on the West to resist this demonization and make clear what the Iranian resistance means. “We in the West must also very clearly resist this demonization because wrong things are put in front of the public’s eye in order to discredit you.It is the falsehood that is being spread here by the regime. Whereas you stand for freedom, democracy, and human rights and we must resist the demonization campaign of the regime that is being made here,” he said.Hon. Jung emphasized that the Iranian Resistance stands for freedom, democracy, and human rights and rejects “any form of dictatorship, be it de Shah’s regime or the mullahs’ regime. No dictatorship should be successful in Iran.”

