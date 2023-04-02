The Law Office of Dmitriy Borshchak's Founder Selected as a 2023 Ohio Rising Star Super Lawyer

We are pleased to announce that, for the second year in a row, Attorney Dmitriy Borshchak, the founder of the Law Office of Dmitriy Borshchak, has been selected as a 2023 Ohio Rising Star Super Lawyer.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- What is an Ohio Super Lawyer?

Excellent question. Super Lawyer is a highly respected nationwide rating service that has been around for about 70 years. Lawyers from all different types of practices are included, from criminal law to appellate practice. Each year, the top attorneys in each practice area are honored with the title of either Super Lawyer or Rising Star.

The selection process begins with nominations. Attorneys are asked to put forth the names of their peers that they feel deserve this special honor. The attorneys who are nominated by their peers are then evaluated, via independent third parties, using the Super Lawyers' patented system. This system encapsulates scores spanning twelve categories, which include things like experience, honors or awards, special licenses, and settlements.

After that, the attorneys who have the ‒highest point totals from steps one and two– are evaluated by peers within their specific practice area. Finally, attorneys representing a diverse array of small, medium, and large firms are selected as either Rising Stars or Super Lawyers. To give you an insight into how highly selective this process is, only 2.5% of the attorneys nominated become Rising Stars, and only 5% become Super Lawyers. The criteria to be a Rising Star is even more selective, as only attorneys who are 40 years old or younger or have been practicing less than 10 years can be selected as a Rising Star.

Who is Attorney Dmitriy Borshchak?

Attorney Borshchak, the founder of the Law Office of Dmitriy Borshchak, began his foray into Domestic Relations in 2016 after graduating from Capital University here in Columbus, Ohio, and successfully passing the Ohio State Bar Exam. Ever the entrepreneur, he set his sights on opening his own firm, and as they say, the rest is history.

What sets Attorney Borshchak apart from other divorce attorneys is his innate ability to devise and execute a strategic plan to obtain your goals. From the beginning of a case, he is able to set the stage to give his clients the best chances of success and minimize their exposure to risk. He works closely with his associates, cultivating an environment that focuses on the highest level of execution of everything from the first pleading to the last day of trial.

This is why he has been able to successfully litigate high asset divorces, child custody cases, and both spousal and child support matters. He has clients all over the state – from Delaware County, Franklin County, and even Erie County. His results speak for themselves, which is why he has been honored as a 2023 Super Lawyer.

Curious about what the Law Office of Dmitriy Borshchak can do for you?

If you are looking for counsel that can give you the best possible game plan to protect yourself during a divorce, or if you need someone in your corner in a custody battle, contact the Law Office of Dmitriy Borshchak today.

Our family law attorneys are ready to fight alongside you every step of the way and do our absolute best to secure a successful outcome. Contact us today for a free consultation and see what a two-time Super Lawyer can do for you.

"Clients come to us when they need results, and we deliver. Being selected as a Rising Star Super Lawyer for the second year in a row is a testament to our dedication to excellence and the success of our clients." - Attorney Dmitriy Borshchak

