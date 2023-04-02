Self-Help Book "Food for Thought" by Linnie E. Yarbrough, Sr. Will Be Displayed at the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

The self-help book “Food for Thought: Then and Now” by Linnie E. Yarbrough, Sr. will be exhibited by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2023. The literary festival, which is the biggest of its kind in the country, will take place on April 22-23, 2023, at the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, USA.

A captivating book, “Food for Thought” provides readers with a compelling retelling of the author's firsthand experiences. The book is a collection of pieces that offer wisdom, clarity, and assurances about life and is a must-read for anyone seeking a fresh perspective on their existence.

Through this book, Linnie E. Yarbrough Sr. aims to enlighten readers and share the reality of his life, offering a practical lens through which to view the seemingly impossible. His writings are intended to spark an introspective journey into who readers are, what they believe, and what they can be.

The author hopes that his work will inspire readers to challenge their perceptions and embrace new perspectives. His writing style is engaging, thought-provoking, and filled with wisdom that will resonate with readers of all ages.

“Food for Thought” is an excellent addition to anyone's personal library and makes for a perfect gift to inspire loved ones and friends to achieve their full potential. Don't miss out on this must-read book that will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression on one's life.

Order a copy of “Food for Thought: Then and Now” by Linnie E. Yarbrough, Sr. on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Visit the ReadersMagnet exhibit at booth #225 at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2023 to check out the book's display.

Food for Thought: Then and Now

Author | Linnie E. Yarbrough, Sr.

Genre | Self-help

Publisher | Covenant Books

Published date | October 13, 2021

Author

Linnie is a first-time author. Yet he brings over 40 years of experience as a husband, father, and career leader to this work.

— WebWireID302911 —