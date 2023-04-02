Sue Ann Matinkhah's "Plant A Tree And Watch It Grow" Will Be Displayed at the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

The informative children's book “Plant a Tree and Watch It Grow” by Sue Ann Matinkhah will be exhibited by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. The literary festival will take place on April 22-23, 2023, at the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, USA.

The wonderful book “Plant a Tree and See It Grow” explains the benefits trees provide. The book is filled with straightforward information that discusses how trees benefit humans in many ways, such as giving shade, keeping out rainfall, and providing food.

The book shows that no matter the season, there is always something special to see among the trees. Sue Ann's words and evidence show how great a tree is by showing how many ways it helps people around the world. The oxygen that trees produce benefits not only animals who depend on them for survival but also humans.

The author pens “Plant a Tree and See It Grow” to teach young readers the many ways trees help life on Earth. For kids to learn about making a difference in the world, she suggests a fun and easy activity: planting trees and watching them grow.

Learn more about trees. Get a copy of “Plant a Tree and Watch It Grow” by Sue Ann Matinkhah on the ReadersMagnet bookstore, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble. Visit the ReadersMagnet exhibit at booth #225 at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books to check out the book's display.

For more information about Sue Ann Matinkhah and her works, check out her website at https://www.suematinkhah.com/.

Plant a Tree and Watch It Grow

Author | Sue Ann Matinkhah

Genre | Children's Book

Publisher | ReadersMagnet

Published date | July 15, 2022

Author

Sue Ann Matinkhah has lived in Michigan most of her life. She graduated from SVSU with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Sue worked as a social worker for many years in her community to help improve lives. She has three grown sons and six grandchildren. The education of our youth is critical to her, and she writes to educate and encourage children to become active in improving their environment and, ultimately, their world.

