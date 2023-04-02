TTM Maldives 2023 Registrations Now Open

Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) has announced that the exhibitor and visitor registrations are now open for TTM Maldives 2023.

TTM Maldives is the leading international travel trade show held in the Maldives and will showcase over 100 resorts/hotels and major 250 operators from the top 30 countries to the Maldives.

Exhibitors and visitors can now register for the event before 30th June 2023 through the TTM Connect Portal: connect.traveltrademaldives.com

TTM Maldives 2023 will run from 22nd to 24th August 2023, with TTM Connect Meetings on the first two days at Meeruma Conference Facility, followed by the TTM Travel Summit and TTM Awards & Gala Night on the last day at CROSSROADS Maldives

Attendees who register for the event will receive exclusive invitations to attend the highly anticipated TTM Travel Summit and TTM Awards & Gala Night, which promises to be an extravagant affair with new award categories and ample networking opportunities for all esteemed professionals from the tourism industry.

Furthermore, all exhibitors can take advantage of the “TTM Connect” portal to pre-schedule meetings and gain exposure by featuring their property in the renowned Best of Maldives Magazine.

“TTM Connect” will also be used as an online travel trade portal year-round with details of industry partners which will help them to connect and network online. TTM Connect will have a network of hoteliers, OTAs, tour operators, travel agencies, airlines, and travel trade media from around the world.

For further information, please email ttm@traveltrademaldives.com.