Việt Nam-Italy Year marking 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties launched

VIETNAM, April 2 - ROME — A ceremony to launch the Việt Nam-Italy Year 2023 was held in Rome on March 31 evening in celebration of the 50th founding anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic relations (March 23, 1973-2023), and the 10th anniversary of their strategic partnership.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng said that over half a century, Việt Nam and Italy had become more and more important partners of each other in all fields, from politics - diplomacy, trade and investment to culture, tourism, and education and training, in both bilateral and multilateral frameworks.

Italy is currently one of Việt Nam's leading economic partners in Europe, while Việt Nam has become Italy's largest trading partner in ASEAN, according to Hằng.

Meanwhile, Italian Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Maria Tripodi affirmed that for Italy, Việt Nam is an important interlocutor and an essential partner for balance and sustainable economic development in the Indo-Pacific region.

She expressed her belief that the friendship and solidarity would continue forming a firm foundation for the two countries’ future.

This year, a wide range of activities will be held to mark the anniversaries, including the Vietnamese Film Day at the Asian Film Festival, a fashion show in Bologna/Napoli, a workshop on Việt Nam’s situation and prospects in Milan, and a photo exhibition featuring the two nations’ solidarity and relations. — VNS