Invest Wisely in Children's Financial literacy with Rich Gomez's Speaking Expertise

Rich Gomez, celebrated children’s author and financial literacy advocate, is excited to announce that he will be accepting speaking engagements for audiences of all ages and backgrounds. For the past two years, Rich and his 5 year old son have been promoting their passion project, Easton Learns to Save, and Easton Learns to Budget– a series of books aimed at increasing financial literacy in kids. Parents and schools who want to equip their kids with crucial knowledge about managing money can benefit greatly from having him speak.

Drawn from his personal life experience, Rich struggled with financial literacy during half his adult life and wants to help others avoid the same pitfalls. He believes that providing the correct knowledge as early as possible, is essential to building sound financial foundations for the future.

Rich Gomez understands firsthand the importance of teaching kids about personal finance at an early age given its massive impact on our lives today. Through speaking engagements and interviews, he hopes to spread awareness of sound financial practices among young adults so they can make better decisions when it comes to handling their finances in adulthood.

An eloquent and charismatic speaker, Rich has spoken to crowds of people before and left them feeling empowered and energized. His listeners feel moved by his inspiring story and empowered to become financially free. He also speaks about topics like finding purpose, overcoming the fear of failure, and social-emotional learning in schools.

To schedule a call with Rich Gomez, visit www.richgmzspeaks.com To order his books and the Easton Learns series, visit www.eastonlearns.com.

