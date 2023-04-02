Padilla: On the Latest Sea Tragedy off Basilan

PHILIPPINES, April 2 - Press Release

March 31, 2023 On the Latest Sea Tragedy off Basilan First, I extend my deepest sympathies with the loved ones of those who died, as well as those who were affected, by the fire that hit the MV Lady Mary Joy 3 off Basilan. This new tragedy occurred even before we could recover from the oil spill off Mindoro. Aside from the suspension of operations of the Passenger Ship Safety Certificate of the MV Lady Mary Joy 3, it is but proper that we take a deeper look into why such tragedies still happen. While our authorities investigate the tragedy - including violations of policies and procedures - we must find ways to make sure this does not happen again by strengthening our passenger and cargo shipping industry. One issue is that our vessels are aging and many were bought secondhand from other countries. We also have no real competition, with 40% of our routes served by one operator. Let us not wait for another morning when we will wake up to news of yet another tragedy involving our transportation system. Ukol sa Trahedya sa Karagatan sa Basilan Una sa lahat, aking taospusong pakikiramay sa mga mahal sa buhay ng mga nasawi at sa mga naapektuhan sa sunog sa MV Lady Mary Joy 3 sa karagatan na malapit sa Basilan. Tila sunud-sunod na ang nangyari sa trahedya sa karagatan ng Pilipinas. Hindi pa natugunan ang mga problemang dulot ng oil spill sa Mindoro. Bukod sa pagsuspindi ng Passenger Ship Safety Certificate ng MV Lady Mary Joy 3, dapat lamang nating balikan ang puno't dulo kung bakit talamak ang mga trahedya sa karagatan. Habang iniimbestigahan ang puno't dulo ng trahedya, kasama ang pagsuri ng paglabag sa polisiya at proseso sa paglalayag, dapat na rin tayong maghanap ng paraan para mapalakas ang ating shipping industry, pang-cargo man o pampasahero. Naluluma na ang ating mga barko at marami rito ay secondhand na binili sa ibang bansa. Wala rin tayong tunay na kumpetisyon, dahil 40% ng ating ruta ay iisa lang ang operator. Huwag na nating hintayin na magising na naman tayo sa malagim na balita tungkol sa trahedya sa pagbibiyahe.