April 1, 2023 Robin Sends Aid to Victims of Basilan Ferry Fire Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla sent aid to some of those who were affected by the tragic fire that swept through the MV Lady Mary Joy 3 off Basilan earlier this week. Padilla's brother Rommel went to Zamboanga where some of the injured were brought. Rommel, with help from Zamboanga-based volunteers, extended financial aid to the injured. On Friday, Sen. Padilla expressed his deepest sympathies to the loved ones of those who died, as well as those who were affected, by the fire that hit the MV Lady Mary Joy 3 off Basilan. The senator said he was saddened that the tragedy came even before the nation could recover from the oil spill off Mindoro. "Bukod sa pagsuspindi ng Passenger Ship Safety Certificate ng MV Lady Mary Joy 3, dapat lamang nating balikan ang puno't dulo kung bakit talamak ang mga trahedya sa karagatan. Habang iniimbestigahan ang puno't dulo ng trahedya, kasama ang pagsuri ng paglabag sa polisiya at proseso sa paglalayag, dapat na rin tayong maghanap ng paraan para mapalakas ang ating shipping industry, pang-cargo man o pampasahero. Naluluma na ang ating mga barko at marami rito ay secondhand na binili sa ibang bansa. Wala rin tayong tunay na kumpetisyon, dahil 40% ng ating ruta ay iisa lang ang operator (Aside from the suspension of operations of the Passenger Ship Safety Certificate of the MV Lady Mary Joy 3, it is but proper that we take a deeper look into why such tragedies still happen. While our authorities investigate the tragedy - including violations of policies and procedures - we must find ways to make sure this does not happen again by strengthening our passenger and cargo shipping industry. One issue is that our vessels are aging and many were bought secondhand from other countries. We also have no real competition, with 40% of our routes served by one operator)," Sen. Padilla stressed. "Huwag na nating hintayin na magising na naman tayo sa malagim na balita tungkol sa trahedya sa pagbibiyahe (Let us not wait for another morning when we will wake up to news of yet another tragedy involving our transportation system)," he added. Robin, Nagpadala ng Tulong sa Naapektuhan ng Basilan Ferry Fire Nagpadala ng tulong si Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla sa mga naapektuhan ng trahedya sa Basilan kung saan nasunog ang barkong MV Lady Mary Joy 3. Tumungo ang kapatid ng mambabatas na si Rommel sa Zamboanga kung saan dinala ang ilan sa mga nasugatan. Kasama sa iniabot ng mambabatas, na tinulungan ng volunteers mula sa Zamboanga, ang tulong pinansyal sa ilang mga naapektuhan. Nitong Biyernes, nagpahayag ng taospusong pakikiramay si Sen. Padilla sa mga mahal sa buhay ng mga nasawi at sa mga naapektuhan sa sunog sa MV Lady Mary Joy 3 sa karagatan na malapit sa Basilan. Ikinalungkot niya na tila "sunud-sunod na ang nangyari sa trahedya sa karagatan ng Pilipinas. Hindi pa natugunan ang mga problemang dulot ng oil spill sa Mindoro." "Bukod sa pagsuspindi ng Passenger Ship Safety Certificate ng MV Lady Mary Joy 3, dapat lamang nating balikan ang puno't dulo kung bakit talamak ang mga trahedya sa karagatan. Habang iniimbestigahan ang puno't dulo ng trahedya, kasama ang pagsuri ng paglabag sa polisiya at proseso sa paglalayag, dapat na rin tayong maghanap ng paraan para mapalakas ang ating shipping industry, pang-cargo man o pampasahero. Naluluma na ang ating mga barko at marami rito ay secondhand na binili sa ibang bansa. Wala rin tayong tunay na kumpetisyon, dahil 40% ng ating ruta ay iisa lang ang operator," iginiit ng senador. "Huwag na nating hintayin na magising na naman tayo sa malagim na balita tungkol sa trahedya sa pagbibiyahe," dagdag niya.