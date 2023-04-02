Việt Nam, US hold 12th political, security, defence dialogue

VIETNAM, April 2 - WASHINGTON D.C – The 12th Việt Nam-US Political, Security and Defence Dialogue was held in Washington D.C on March 30 under the co-chair of Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Hà Kim Ngọc and US Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs Jessica Lewis.

The two countries expressed their delight at the extensive and practical development of their relations in the bilateral, regional and international aspects based on the principle of respecting independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity and political institutions of each other.

Ngọc affirmed that Việt Nam always considered the US as one of its most important partners, while Lewis reaffirmed their consistent support for a strong, independent and prosperous Việt Nam.

The two sides emphasised the importance of bilateral meetings, consultations and delegation exchanges for the process of building trust and mutual understanding, and promoting cooperation and intertwined interests between Việt Nam and the US. They also affirmed that they will maintain frank, constructive and regular dialogues on controversial issues.

The officials recognised the progress of bilateral cooperation in the fields of defence and security, law enforcement and settlement of post-war consequences; while agreeing to continue developing bilateral defence ties at a stable pace, in line with the interests, conditions and policies of each country, and to expand cooperation in cyber-security, fighting trans-national crimes, and participation in UN peace-keeping missions.

They shared their determination to maintain cooperation in clearing mines and explosives, decontaminating dioxin, supporting war-affected people in Việt Nam, and searching the two countries’ soldiers missing in the war. Representatives of the US side reaffirmed their commitments to continue assisting Việt Nam in improving its maritime capacity, law enforcement and identification of remains of Vietnamese soldiers through training and equipment transfer.

The two discussed several international and regional issues of mutual concern, and stressed the importance of ensuring the rule of law, freedom and safety of navigation and aviation, and peaceful settlement of disputes on the basis of international law, without the threat or use of force. The US side affirmed its backing for ASEAN's consensus and central role in the regional security architecture.

The two sides agreed on the need to implement creative and practical measures to promote the Mekong-US Partnership in the coming time.

On the sidelines of the dialogue, Ngọc had discussions with leaders of the US Department of State, Department of Defense, and National Security Council, and some parliamentarians and advisers of the Congress, and representatives of US enterprises.

These meetings contributed to the implementation of the outcomes of the high-level phone talks on March 29 between Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng and US President Joe Biden, and promotion of the bilateral agenda this year as the two countries are celebrating the 10th founding anniversary of the Việt Nam - US Comprehensive Partnership (2013-2023). VNS