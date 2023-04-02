Harbar Global Launches Comprehensive Range of Natural Personal Care Products, Bee U!
The company’s small-batch and plant-based products are paraben, sulfate, silicone, gluten, and cruelty free.BRONX, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Harbar Global is pleased to announce the launch of its comprehensive range of natural personal care products to its collection, Bee U!. The range includes a diverse selection of high-quality natural products designed to promote well-being and enhance the user’s daily routine.
Founded in 2017, Harbar Global is a Hispanic owned B2B wholesaler located in the Bronx, New York. The company is owned by Gustavo Collins and is renowned for its superior dedication to customer service and unparalleled passion for developing personal care products that meet basic needs at an affordable price.
Harbar Global’s flagship line, Bee U!, offers a complete, plant-based line of scented personal care products that include body wash, body lotion, beauty body spray, and body cream – a comprehensive set that enhances and moisturizes and protects the body. This product is made in small batches and provides an exceptional level of soothing moisture and fragrance.
"We understand the importance of personal care in promoting overall well-being," Collins says. "That's why we have added a comprehensive range of natural personal care products to our platform, to make it easy and convenient for customers to access high-quality products that promote self-care."
Bee U!’s personal care range includes products for all ages and lifestyles, from basic hygiene essentials to luxury indulgences. Products are available in four delectable scents (Sweet Escape, Vanilla Dream, Lavender Chamomile, Baby Powder), are free of parabens, sulfates, silicone, and gluten, and are also eco-friendly, vegan, and cruelty-free. Additionally, the platform also offers exclusive deals and discounts on personal care products, making it affordable for everyone to access high-quality products that enhance their well-being.
With the addition of its comprehensive range of personal care products, Bee U! is set to become a go-to destination for consumers looking to enhance their daily routine and promote overall well-being.
For more information about Bee U!, or to view the entire collection, please visit https://ubeeu.co/.
About the Company
Founded in 2017, Harbar Global Corporation, aka Bee U!, is a fine cosmetics company serving the wholesale business to business sector. The company is owned by Gustavo Collins who boasts over 10 years of professional sales development in the transportation industry, both private and public. Ever-passionate about self-development, Collins has earned a B.S. from the University of Tampa and an MBA from Adelphi University.
Gustavo Collins
Harbar Global Corporation
+1 800-516-2754
info@harbarGlobal.com