Richard Masters' Seven Supernatural Stories Will Be Exhibited at the 2023 L.A. Times Festival of Books

This April 22-23, 2023, the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, will set the stage for the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. This event will feature dozens of book exhibits showcasing authors from across many favorite genres. Among them is Richard Masters, who recently published his first work of supernatural fiction. His book, By Forces Unseen: The Man Who Loved Trees and Other Stories, features seven thrilling tales that give new twists to very familiar horror tropes.

Each of his stories focuses on the central theme of the supernatural being unseen yet active. It is a pervasive, invisible will that affects all touched by it.

In “99 Sycamore Circle,” the story features a haunted house that develops a heart for the family who decides to live in it. While in “The Gambler,” a terrible lesson is learned when its titular gambler uses an ominous idol to solve a debt problem.

Other stories also focus on the supernatural powers found in nature. “The Man Who Loved Trees” is about a reclusive nature lover who is avenged by Nature itself when he is murdered by people in a nearby town. And in “Benji's Wish,” a magical spring grants a wish to a boy suffering abuse.

A lot of the elements in these stories reflect Masters' own experience of living in different parts of the state of New York. He had spent most of his life on Long Island where he met his wife, Christine. The couple also owns a used book store aptly named the Book Vault over at Endicott. There is no doubt that his recent venture to publishing his own work has been very exciting for him, and he hopes many readers will enjoy Forces Unseen during the Festival of Books.

By Forces Unseen by Richard Masters will be exhibited by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at booth #225 throughout the duration of the L.A. Times Festival of Books. Copies are available on Barnes & Noble and Amazon.

By Forces Unseen: The Man Who Loved Trees and Other Stories

Author | Richard Masters

Published date | July 15, 2022

Publisher | Outskirts Press

Genre | Supernatural

Author Bio

Richard Masters lives in New York's Southern Tier with his wife, Christine. Together, they own the Book Vault used book store located over at Endicott. Originally from Rochester, Richard has spent most of his life on Long Island where he and Christine first met. They were both probation officers and now live with their two cats, Merl and Earl.



