Kathryn Pascarella's Book Shined at East Coast's Largest State Library Association Conference

Self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet gracefully displayed the biographical, family life, and disability fiction book, Never Give Up by Kathryn Pascarella at the New York Library Association 2022 Annual Conference and Trade Show on November 3–4, 2022, at the Saratoga Springs City Center at 522 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

In Never Give Up, a young man works hard for months to make it to the elite high school soccer team. He may be limited in some ways, but his drive to succeed is unyielding.

This book proves that it is possible for anyone to succeed if they keep trying and don't give up. It's a motivating example for people of all skill levels. The illustrations are an excellent addition to this encouraging story.

Kathryn Pascarella writes a touching dedication to her son, who was born without a leg. In it, she talks about his struggles and successes.

This is a novel that everyone, young and old alike, should read. That's why it's so important for adults to provide a good example for kids of all ages.

Have a good read of Kathryn Pascarella's inspiring book, Never Give Up, and get a copy.ï¿½Available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Never Give Up

Author | Kathryn Pascarella

Genre | Disability Fiction, Biographical Fiction, Family Life Fiction

Publisher | GateKeeper Press

Published date | August 5, 2022

Author

Author Kathryn Pascarella's son is an amputee and an inspiration to many. Never Give Up is a story about how he overcomes obstacles in his life. Kathryn has been an elementary school teacher for over twenty years. She encourages her students to never give up on accomplishing their dreams, as it has always been her dream to write a children's book.

Illustrator Nikki LaMountain's passion for drawing started when she was a child and continued into adulthood. She collaborated on this project with her aunt's sister-in-law.

— WebWireID302798 —