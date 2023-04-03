Former Con Man Surprises Naysayers as he Gives Back
April is Giving Back Month and a reformed con man and an animal rights activist top the list of givers.
It is impossible to help another person without also helping yourself.”LOS ANGELES , CA, USA, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- When actor and former con man Steve Comisar was released from prison for fraud in 2017, the naysayers were all wondering how long it would take before he reoffends and goes back to jail. Fortunately for Comisar that never happened. Instead of taking the easy way out as he has done before, Comisar has decided to dedicate the rest of his life to giving back and making amends for the conduct that landed him in prison and stagnated his once promising acting career.
— Bill Gates
April is Giving Back Month. That’s where we are all asked to be selfless and do something nice for a needy person or charitable organization that helps make the world a better place for the less fortunate. Entertainment Weekly has taken a closer look and it may surprise you what was discovered. Instead of a philanthropist or wealthy donor, this years top givers happened to be Steve Comisar, an actor and reformed con artist and Kristine Kelly, an actress and animal rights activist.
Comisar has been a Hollywood actor since his early teens appearing in movies, television, and commercials. Getting busted for fraud he was sent to prison where he penned the bestselling book, America’s Guide to Fraud Prevention. After his release in 2017 Comisar found it difficult to book acting gigs so he decided to shift gears and give back for his transgressions.
Last month Comisar donated 4 front row seats to The Lion King at the Pantages theater in Hollywood. The pricey VIP package included backpacks filled with Disney swag and a meet and greet with the cast members. The needy family of 4 exuded tears of joy as they enjoyed this magical experience that they will remember for the rest of their lives.
Kris Kelly has been a card carrying SAG member for over 20 years. She is the founder of The Kris Kelly Foundation, the iconic organization which has been rescuing homeless and abused animals for decades. She is the author of her bestselling memoir, Fame to Fur, which has received high critical acclaim. Her entire life is all about giving back and she ties with Comisar as top givers this year. Now they are teaming up to do some worthwhile charitable projects together.
Last Friday Comisar gave a lucky father and son ringside seats to a live television taping of WWE SmackDown at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles. Their VIP package included the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremonies and a photo shoot with the WWE Superstars. The father told us his son was so ecstatic he can’t stop talking about the best night of his life.
Giving back month is just one of the many events where people can donate cash and services to worthwhile organizations and needy individuals. Whether Steve Comisar gets his once promising acting career back on track is something to be seen. But for now he spends his days looking for ways to help make less fortunate people’s lives a little easier. Comisar says, “Character is what you do when nobody is watching.”
Laura Canter, Celebrity Newswire
Kris Kelly website: https://kriskellyfoundation.org
Steve Comisar website: https://stevecomisar.com
DISCLAIMER: Steve Comisar has no financial interest with The Kris Kelly Foundation.
