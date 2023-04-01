Governor Abbott Celebrates First Cedar Valley Baptist Church Dedication In Salado

April 1, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated the completion of First Cedar Valley Baptist’s new church building during a dedication ceremony in Salado. From the altar in the church's sanctuary, the Governor commended the strength and resilience of First Cedar Valley Baptist Church members after a tornado tragically leveled the property last year.



“On April 12th last year, a vicious tornado wiped out nearly everything at this church, and all that survived that mighty storm was the church cross, anchored to the building’s foundation,” said Governor Abbott. “This community never wavered. Their foundation was stronger than anything nature threw at them, and in less than one year, with the support of God and Texas, their church has risen again. Now, this church can continue serving Jesus Christ and Salado for generations to come.”



The Governor was joined by Representative Brad Buckley, First Cedar Valley Baptist Church Pastor Donnie Jackson, and other local faith leaders at the church building dedication. The Governor presented a proclamation to Pastor Jackson to commemorate the ceremony.



Last April, Governor Abbott visited First Cedar Valley Baptist church in the aftermath of the devastating tornado that destroyed the church building and caused damage throughout the community.