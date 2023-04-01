MAMA Plan Announced - Affordable Manufactured Housing Investors Aim at Trillion Dollar MHVille Biz in a Decade

Oh, MAMA - Epic! 4.1.2023 MHVille Notice – New Assoc Touts Trillion $ Manufactured Home Growth Plan-Boost Sale$, Pay, Include Legal Team for Suits vs Specific Agencies, Industry Trade Groups, Corp$ Map of Proposed Locations for new manufactured home production and retail centers. They are located within 350 miles of U.S. population and growth centers. The infographic above includes quotes, images, and data about modern HUD Code manufactured homes. To see this image in a larger size, click the image and follow the prompts. Average Sales Prices for New HUD Code Manufactured Homes (errantly called 'Mobile Homes'), Manufactured Housing Production, Shipment by State, National Totals per Census Bureau, HUD, MHARR, data-MHLivingNews Photo Collage. Definitions and terminology for factory-built housing are not interchangeable. Mobile home, manufactured home, modular housing, and trailer house are all distinctive terms with legal meanings.

'Millionaires that want to be billionaires' unveiled "MAMA" = Millionaires’ Alliance for MHVille Advancement Plan Mainstreams Affordable U.S. Manufactured Homes

MAMA" "will use third-party research to emblazon the appealing message that offers multi-generational wealth building for resident-owners."” — L. A. "Tony" Kovach, publisher, expert, MHProNews, MHLivingNews.

WINTER HAVEN, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- A new 12 point plan dubbed "MAMA" is an abreviation for Millionaires’ Alliance for MHVille Advancement. The new MAMA plan has been unveiled on April 1, 2023 in Winter Haven, FL.That annoucement, related details, and plan outline is found at this link here About MHProNewsMHProNews is the manufactured home industry's largest, obviously most popular, and highest known engagement by manufactured housing industry professionals. Well over 13 million pageviews were reported by Webalizer on the largest the baker's dozen cPanels on MHProNews in 2022. Per that same source, there is an average of some 10.75 pageviews per visitor to MHProNews, a rate several times greater than a number of mainstream media reports according to published online metrics.MHProNews Tag lines:> “Industry News, Tips, and Views Pros Can Use”©.> "Innovation, Information, Inspiration for Industry Professionals" ©.> "Intelligence for your MHLife" ©.> "We Provide, You Decide" © is a reference to comparing and contrasting the published statements of various trade groups, corporations and industy experts to shed light on the realities of modern manufactured homes.MHVille© is an MHProNews/MHLivingNews expression that affectionately means the manufactured home industry.MHProNews fact checks, analysis and commentaries explore reports and remarks by the Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR), the Manufactured Housing Institute (MHI), the Texas Manufactured Housing Association (TMHA), the Florida Manufactured Housing Association (FMHA), the Modular Home Builders Association (MHBA), the National Association of Realtors (NAR), the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), the Job Creators Network (JCN), Texas Real Estate Research Center (TRERC), various governmental, and other sources. Typically 5 times weekly, MHProNews articles curate from a wide range of sources that cover the left-center-right divide that includes a news recap from CNN Business and Newsmax which aim to provide a balanced and time-saving headline news. It is one of several exclusive features on MHProNews.Since 2012, Manufactured Home Living News (ManufacturedHomeLivingNews.com or MHLivingNews.com) has published the expert commentary, third party legal and other research, facts checks, analysis and home buyer shopping tips that the public craves. Millions of pageviews occur at MHLivingNews.Per Webalizer data on 19-Dec-2022 06:15 CST indicates that the typical visitor of MHLivingNews engages with some 7.46 pages viewed per visit. Visitors have logged millions of page views annually on MHLivingNews.About MHProNews/MHLivingNews Co-Founder L. A. "Tony" KovachKovach is one of the most vocal and public advocates for the full implementation of the Manufactured Housing Improvement Act of 2000 and its "enhanced preemption" provision that could be used to overcome local zoning barriers.Kovach is also an advocate for more competitive federal lending, in compliance with Congressional mandates, as the linked statement below found on the FHFA website demonstrates. Kovach believes that implementing existing federal laws that are favorable to manufactured housing is one of the fastest ways to resolve the affordable housing crisis.The critically acclaimed publications by MHProNews' parent company, LifeStyle Factory Homes, LLC, include the first and still only known manufactured home industry Daily Business News on MHProNews market report.Beyond thousands of articles on MHProNews/MHLivingNews, co-founder L. A. "Tony" Kovach has been published or cited by numbers of others. Examples include the Associated Press (AP), Chicago Sun Times, The Hill, PissedConsumer, LawnStarter, WND.com, Moxie Magazine, The Florida Times Union, Sarasota Herald Tribune, Gainesville Sun, WorldNetDaily.com, WND.com, Lakeland Ledger, Baptist Global News, Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN), Manufactured Home Merchandiser Magazine, Automated Builder, the National Association of Realtors, the Manufactured Housing Institute (MHI), the Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR), public officials including the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), and dozens of others.Kovach is a multiple award-winning history buff whose recognitions and accomplishments include the prestigious Lottinville Award in History from the University of Oklahoma (O.U.).Recent Articles on MHLivingNews and MHProNewsKovach's statement to the FHFA on obstacles limiting the manufactured home industry and possible solutions was published on their website at this link below.

Behind the Scenes - Industry Experts Look at Manufactured Homes - William "Bill" Matchneer and L. A. "Tony" Kovach