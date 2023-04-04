Tivid TV Studios Unveils Florida's First Practical Casino Set

The innovative brand has brought Vegas to Florida for Independent Filmmakers and Creators everywhere with its newest set release, the "High Roller."

WINTER PARK, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In exciting news for filmmakers, artists, and content creators alike, Tivid TV Studios officially premiered Florida's first practical casino movie set named the "High Roller," marking its arrival almost one year to date after the unveiling of the Sunshine State's first and only private jet set, back in 2022.

The highly anticipated release of the casino production set boasts of being one of the most prominent sets the studio has created; it features a full-sized regulation craps table, fully functional slot machines, A.T.M. prop, and more.

"When people step into Tivid TV Studios, they understand immediately that we are a brand that likes to push the boundaries of creativity," explains owners Chris and McKenzy Bowers. "We aim to open up channels of creativity that would otherwise be wildly unimaginable to access in terms of affordability and permitting. We look forward to seeing new media produced around this incredible set and participating in reflective change!"

About Tivid TV Studios

Tivid TV Studios is located 3 miles south of Full Sail University in Orlando, FL. It is the first affordable all-inclusive prefabricated standing movie set and innovative creative workspace where vision and passion meet to produce mass media production worldwide. Currently partnered with the Florida Institute of Recording, Sound, and Technology (F.I.R.S.T. Institute) in Maitland, Florida, the studio is known to introduce groundbreaking set ideas every six months to give creators the flexibility to create different scenarios year-round. Tivid TV Studios was featured on Fox News, the Business Journal, and Black Enterprise Magazine for housing Florida's first and only standing private jet set.