Hilo Airport Advisory 4/1

Posted on Apr 1, 2023 in Airports News, Main, News

ADVISORY: Hilo Airport (ITO) one of two security checkpoint lanes is down, travelers advised to arrive two hours before your flight. Hawaii Department of Transportation will update on social media and website.

