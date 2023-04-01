Submit Release
Recognizing National Arab American Heritage Month

Last year, President Biden became the first U.S. president to declare April as National Arab American Heritage Month, in recognition of the contributions of Arab Americans to the United States that are as old as America itself. Americans of Arab heritage have advanced the nation’s achievements in diplomacy, science, technology, as well as in art and culture. Arab Americans have also been at the forefront of the fight for civil rights and social justice.  We mark National Arab American Heritage Month by celebrating the rich culture and heritage of Arab Americans and honoring the contributions to this country, including proudly here at the Department of State.

