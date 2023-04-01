Voting is Open for Cosplay Star
Where fans of the performance art compete for the ultimate prizePHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Colossal Management, LLC is excited to announce that voting is officially open for the Cosplay Star Competition! Although 'cosplay,' or costume play, can mean different things to different people, most will collectively agree that it is a performance art where players dress up as their favorite characters or unique crossovers from the fictional universe. Through the Competition, Colossal hopes to celebrate this art form by bringing together thousands of cosplayers to show off their fandom and compete to become the first-ever Cosplay Star.
Competitors will vie for a grand prize of $10,000, a two-page spread in STAR Magazine, and two three-day badges to Rose City Comic Con, a sponsor of the Competition. Rose City Comic Con is Portland's premier pop culture convention for cosplayers, comic creators, and creatives of all kinds. Producer, publisher, and comic creator Brian Pulido will guide competitors through their Competition journey.
Cosplay Star is being operated by Colossal as part of a fundraising campaign on behalf of DTCare, a U.S. 501(c)(3) public charity organization. Donations from votes cast during the Competition will go directly to DTCare, which will then grant the donations to Starlight Children's Foundation, a charity that aims to provide happiness to severely ill children and their families. Since 1982, Starlight’s ground-breaking and innovative programs, like Starlight Virtual Reality, Starlight Hospital Wear, and Starlight Gaming, have impacted 17 million kids at more than 800 children’s hospitals across the U.S.
Those interested in learning more and casting votes in the Competition can visit https://cosplaystar.org.
About Colossal Colossal is the global leader in online competitions and one of the most effective fundraising solutions available for charities that lack the bandwidth to operate large-scale campaigns. While offering extraordinary opportunities to men and women around the world, each competition operated by Colossal is designed to raise money for a unique and important cause. To learn more, visit colossal.org.
