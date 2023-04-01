Party leader receives China’s Guangxi official

VIETNAM, April 1 -

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng received Liu Ning, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, in Hà Nội on Friday during his visit to Việt Nam.

Welcoming the Chinese official and the delegation of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Trọng said their visit was a specific activity that contributed to realising the common perception between the senior leaders of the two Parties and countries, opening up a new phase in cooperation between the two countries and their border localities.

Vietnamese Party chief Trọng thanked the Chinese Party, Government, and people for their support to Việt Nam in the past struggle for independence and the building of socialism today.

Emphasising that Guangxi is a locality with deep ties with Việt Nam in terms of revolutionary history, Party General Secretary Trọng hailed the Guangxi Party Committee, government, and people for preserving relic sites related to President Hồ Chí Minh and the Vietnamese revolution in Guangxi.

Trọng expressed his delight at the new developments in the relations between the two Parties and the two countries over the past time. Particularly, the relationship between Guangxi and Việt Nam’s border localities had seen progress after his official visit to China in October 2022.

The Vietnamese leader asked Guangxi and Việt Nam’s border provinces to take the lead in promoting cooperation in economy, trade, tourism, security-defence, and people-to-people exchange, together building a border line of peace and friendship.

For his part, the Chinese guest expressed his pleasure to visit Việt Nam and his honour to be received by the Vietnamese Party leader.

He affirmed that he will absorb Trọng’s important orientational opinions on strengthening the cooperation between Guangxi and Vietnamese ministries, agencies, and localities, especially border ones.

He congratulated Việt Nam for socio-economic development and socialism building achievements that the Vietnamese people had made under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng.

The Chinese official said he appreciated the results of exchanges and cooperation between Guangxi and Việt Nam’s ministries, agencies, and localities over the past time, affirming that Guangxi would continue to coordinate effectively with Vietnamese localities to thoroughly grasp and well implement agreements between the leaders of the two Parties, as well as the common perceptions achieved at the spring meeting programme between the Secretaries of the provincial Party Committees of Việt Nam’s northeastern provinces and Guangxi.

The two sides would strengthen friendship exchanges between agencies at all levels, sectors, and localities; promote substantive and mutually beneficial cooperation, especially in the fields of economy, trade, investment, tourism, and people-to-people exchange; together build a border line of high quality, peace, and friendship. — VNS