Lashonomic Magnetic Lashes and Liners Offer Fast, Hassle-Free False Eyelashes

Magnetic lashes have taken the beauty industry by storm, and Lashonomic is at the center. Juste, Lashonomic's founder, created the company to share her passion for makeup and high-quality beauty products. Traditional false lashes are troublesome for many people, but users apply Lashonomic's magnetic liner and lashes in under a minute.

Lashonomic offers magnetic eyeliner and easy-to-apply false eyelashes in mink and vegan varieties. Anyone who’s ever struggled to apply lashes with glue will be thrilled with the speed and ease Lashonomic provides.

“Magnetic lashes seemed like they would check all the boxes. Easy. Fast. Hassle-free. Doesn’t harm your natural lash line,” said Lashonomic Founder Juste. “Lashes made me feel confident and beautiful, and I wanted to share that feeling with everyone.”

Each pair of Lashonomic lashes should last up to 60 uses with proper care. The magnetic feature of the eyeliner is achieved with iron oxide, which is safe for use near the eyes and featured in many beauty products. The eyeliner is also waterproof, smudge-proof, and lasts all day. Lashes have six magnets and can be trimmed to match anyone’s eye.

Lashonomic starter kits

Makeup lovers looking to try magnetic lashes should consider a Lashonomic starter kit. While stock is limited, the starter kits offer new customers the chance to get everything they need for beautiful, effortless lashes with a 100 percent money-back satisfaction guarantee. Kits contain a choice of seven lash styles, magnetic eyeliner in midnight black, and an applicator.

“Look your best, feel your best,” Juste said. “Lash glue is toxic, uncomfortable, and messy. Lashonomic’s magnetic eyeliner is where hassle-free application meets all-day hold.”

“Every order is prepared, packed, and shipped with love,” Juste said. “Need to slightly enhance your look or get the full glam? Lashonomic is here for you. With our carefully curated lash styles, there’s one for everyone.”

Take the Lash Quiz

Lashonomic makes it easy to find the perfect lashes for each customer’s eye shape and personality with a 30-second Lash Quiz available on the website. From natural lash enhancement to full-blown dramatic glamour, Lashonomic has an effortless beauty solution for everyone.

Expanding worldwide

Lashonomic is currently expanding its presence worldwide. The company is accepting wholesalers across the globe and working toward placement in retail stores in multiple countries. Lashonomic offers free shipping on all domestic orders, hassle-free returns, and guaranteed satisfaction. Wholesalers should make inquiries to wholesale@lashonomic.com.

“My biggest motivation is the feedback from all of you,” Juste said. “Lashonomic has been an amazing journey, and I can’t wait for what’s coming up next. It all started with a dream, and my team and I are beyond grateful for the experience.”

Conclusion

Lashonomic makes false eyelashes simple and fast, allowing users to enhance their looks effortlessly. Stay up to date with the newsletter and receive special offers, giveaways, and once-in-a-lifetime deals, Juste said. To learn more about the company, visit the website or reach out on social media at Instagram or TikTok.

Media Contact

Lashonomic

Customer Support

United States