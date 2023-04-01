April 1 Alert: Tim Hortons testing Square Timbits at participating restaurants for one day only, April 1!

TORONTO, April 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons is testing a brand new menu innovation that could change how Canadians experience one of their favourite treats, Timbits!

On April 1st, participating Tim Hortons restaurants in Canada will be testing Square Timbits, available in three flavours: Birthday Cake, Chocolate Glazed, and Coconut.

"We first launched Timbits in 1976 and have introduced so many flavours that Canadians adore, but we never experimented with the shape – until now," said Chef Tallis Voakes, Director of Culinary Innovation at Tim Hortons.

"Square Timbits are delectable, stackable, they have a game-changing six sides of flavour! We're confident Canadians are going to fall in love with this new innovative twist on their favourite Timbits."

For a list of participating restaurants selling Square Timbits, please contact us at AprilF@timhortons.com

About Tim Hortons

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,400 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca

SOURCE Tim Hortons