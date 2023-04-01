Flamingo BBQ Co. Brings Miami Flavor to the BBQ Sauce Industry

Get ready for a spicy experience with the sizzling flavors of Miami's hottest new BBQ sensation, Flamingo BBQ Co. These saucy masters are turning up the heat in the BBQ sauce industry with their mouthwatering signature sauces made with only the finest, high-quality ingredients crafted to cater to the local taste buds. Flamingo BBQ Co. also serves up a range of merchandise that will make one look and feel like a BBQ boss, from T-shirts to stickers. And the party continues because Flamingo BBQ Co. is taking their saucy delights to the streets, showcasing their fiery sauces at the Pig Roast Bowl in Miami and the Florida Outdoor Expo in West Palm Beach.

Flamingo BBQ Co. is a family-owned business disrupting the BBQ sauce industry by bringing Miami and South Florida flavors to the forefront. Flamingo BBQ Co. is determined to make BBQ sauce less boring and more exciting to a younger audience. The company’s signature sauces are made with high-quality ingredients, many native to Florida.

The team is excited to announce their participation in the Pig Roast Bowl on April 1st at the Farmhouse Miami. Attendees will be able to try the signature pulled pork street corn, and there will be better corn than they've ever had. The team will also participate in the West Palm Beach, FL, Florida Outdoor Expo on April 22-23, where visitors can sample some pork and try their delicious BBQ sauce.

The company's line-up includes three signature sauces, Flamingo OG, Burnin' Bills, and Sweet Apricot. These sauces are perfect for any grilling occasion and can be bought individually or as a set. Flamingo OG is the original recipe and the ideal sweet and savory balance. Burnin' Bills is a spicy option to please those who like a bit of heat. Sweet Apricot is perfect for those who prefer a sweeter taste. The company has a range of merchandise, including T-shirts and stickers, that customers can purchase on its website.

"While many sauce companies are out there, we take pride in our recipes, culture, and mission. We chose the Flamingo as our mascot, representing our upbringing in Hialeah, FL. While anyone can find great BBQ sauce in cities across the U.S., like Memphis, Kansas City, Austin, or Charlotte, our brand challenges that status quo and proves that great BBQ sauces are in our backyard. We are proudly and unapologetically from Hialeah, FL!" said Felix J. Reynoso, Founder and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Flamingo BBQ Co.

“As an avid BBQ enthusiast, I recently tried Flamingo BBQ Co.'s line of sauces, and I must say, I was blown away by their unique flavors. The high-quality ingredients in their sauces appeal to the local culture, making them stand out from the typical BBQ sauces found in stores.” one customer says.

Flamingo BBQ Co.'s sauces are available on their website. Customers can also find them in select stores throughout Miami and various states, such as California, Idaho, Texas, Ohio, New York, and Georgia. For more information on Flamingo BBQ Co. and its products, check their website or follow them on social media.

Media Contact

Flamingo BBQ Co.

Felix Jorge Reynoso

3056325584

United States