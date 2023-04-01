Escape to Paradise this Easter at Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives 

This Easter, Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives is offering guests the ultimate luxury experience in the heart of the Maldives. The resort is inviting guests to indulge in an Easter-themed holiday, complete with a range of exciting activities and culinary delights.

From 1 April to 30 April, guests can enjoy a host of activities, including a traditional Easter egg hunt, a variety of water sports, yoga and fitness classes, and sunset fishing. The resort’s Easter program has been designed to offer something for everyone, from families to couples and solo travellers.

Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives invites you and your family to celebrate with an exclusive summer package that will make your holiday an unforgettable one. Book your stay for three nights or more and enjoy special savings of up to 45%, along with a range of exciting inclusions.

The package includes daily buffet breakfast at The Edge restaurant and dine-around dinner, complimentary roundtrip speedboat transfers from Velana International Airport, 15-minute fun tubes session for two adults, tropical fruit basket and bottle of wine on arrival, complimentary snorkelling gear, and guided house-reef snorkelling with the resident marine biologist.

“Our Easter offer is the perfect opportunity for families to create unforgettable memories in the beautiful Maldives,” said General Manager Raffaele Solferino. “With our exceptional service, splendid villas, and exciting activities, we are confident that guests will have an unforgettable holiday.”

As part of the Easter celebrations, the resort has lined up a range of activities for guests, including an Easter egg hunt, Easter brunch, and a sunset cocktail party. With this package, guests can also enjoy the resort’s other facilities such as the infinity pool, gym, and spa.

Guests can also indulge in a range of culinary experiences during their stay. The resort’s restaurants will be offering special Easter-themed menus, featuring a range of traditional dishes, as well as international cuisine. Guests can also enjoy a range of special cocktails and drinks, created especially for the occasion.

For those seeking relaxation, the resort’s award-winning spa offers a range of treatments, including massages, facials, and body scrubs. Guests can also enjoy the resort’s infinity pool with maginificient views, pristine white beaces, and a range of other facilities, including a fitness center and marine sports center.

Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives is the perfect destination for an Easter escape. The resort is located on a private island in the North Male Atoll, surrounded by crystal clear waters and white sandy beaches. With its luxurious accommodation, world-class facilities, and stunning natural beauty, Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives is the perfect destination for a relaxing and rejuvenating Easter break.

For more information, please visit https://www.parkhotelgroup.com/north-male-atoll/grand-park kodhipparu-maldives/easter-in-maldives or contact the resort directly at reservations.gpkd@parkhotelgroup.com.