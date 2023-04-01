MMPRC and Thrillophilia Promote the Maldives in an Exciting New Joint Digital Campaign

Maldives Marketing & Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC / Visit Maldives) launched a digital marketing campaign with Thrillophilia targeting the Indian market. Held from March to May, the campaign will further promote the different products and experiences available from the Sunny Side of Life, with emphasis on affordable holiday packages, and highlight the Maldives as a short-haul destination for Indian visitors. It will further help maintain the Maldives as the most desired destination in India.

This campaign with Thrillophilia will feature informative articles, video ads, guidebooks, and more content on Maldives. These writings will feature the products, experiences, segments and the latest destination updates such as travel guidelines. In addition, the campaign will also feature social media promotions, banner ads across 10+ landing pages, a homepage banner, emailers and more. The campaign is estimated to achieve a reach of over 3 million and 1000 room nights are expected to be sold during the campaign period.

Thrillophilia is one of India’s largest online platforms for discovering and booking travel experiences. They currently serve over 80 million users annually with bookings from over 22,000 travel experiences, tours, and activities globally.

As of 5th March 2023, the Maldives have welcomed 41,054 tourists from India placing India as the second top source market to the Maldives. India was the top source market to the destination last year, with 241,369 (14.4% market share) arrivals received by the end of the year.

MMPRC has planned several promotional initiatives targeting this market to maintain destination momentum. These include digital and social media campaigns; participation in major fairs and exhibitions; media interviews; ad campaigns; TV and online programmes and familiarisation trips.