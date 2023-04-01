BEST-EVER FIRST QUARTER AND MARCH SALES FOR KIA AMERICA

There were 227 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,857 in the last 365 days.
Fast-Growing Kia Posts Eighth Straight Monthly Sales Record and Finishes 15-Percent Over Previous First Quarter Record
IRVINE, Calif., April 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on 2022's best-ever market share achievement, Kia America opened 2023 with a record first quarter of 184,136 units, a 15-percent increase over the previous high set in 2021.
Kia's March total of 71,294 marked the second-highest monthly performance in company history and was the eighth consecutive month of record-breaking sales. March sales were up 19.8-percent over the same period last year and up 7-percent over the previous March record. In addition, four Kia models – Carnival up 81-percent, Sportage up 37-percent, Telluride up 23-percent, Forte up 14-percent – achieved best-ever March totals while the brand's electrified models increased 10-percent over the same period last year.
"Kia's record first-quarter is a direct result of our consistent efforts to build our brand, improve residual values, and deliver world-class models with cutting-edge design and innovative technology," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "Kia's transformation will continue to accelerate as production availability of important SUVs and in-demand electrified vehicles improves throughout the year."
In addition to the monthly and first-quarter record-breaking sales performances, several significant industry awards were bestowed on various models within Kia's world-class line-up, including:
|
|
MONTH OF MARCH
|
YEAR-TO-DATE
|
Model
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
EV6
|
988
|
3,156
|
3,392
|
5,281
|
Rio
|
2,439
|
2,829
|
7,008
|
6,507
|
Forte
|
11,891
|
9,609
|
30,526
|
23,498
|
K5
|
5,774
|
5,470
|
14,288
|
17,822
|
Stinger
|
958
|
1,026
|
2,046
|
3,107
|
Soul
|
6,907
|
5,175
|
16,984
|
14,124
|
Niro
|
2,736
|
3,964
|
9,827
|
9,226
|
Seltos
|
6,156
|
4,947
|
13,894
|
11,119
|
Sportage
|
12,965
|
7,778
|
31,684
|
16,460
|
Sorento
|
6,886
|
6,238
|
20,166
|
17,923
|
Telluride
|
10,585
|
7,668
|
27,190
|
22,076
|
Carnival
|
3,009
|
1,664
|
7,131
|
4,051
|
Total
|
71,294
|
59,524
|
184,136
|
151,194
