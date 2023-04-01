Prime Minister hosts China’s Guangxi party leader

HÀ NỘI, VIETNAM, April 1 - Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính received Liu Ning, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the People's Congress of China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, in Hà Nội on March 31.

In an atmosphere of friendship, sincerity and trust, both host and guest acknowledged positive developments in the relationship between the two Parties and countries, especially since the official visit to China by Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng from October 30 to November 1, 2022.

The visit had created a strong impetus for the traditional friendship between the two Parties, and the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, and ties between agencies at all levels, sectors and localities of the two countries to continue to develop in an intensive and extensive manner.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính emphasised that in Việt Nam’s overall foreign policy, the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Việt Nam and China always held an important position.

The two sides needed to continue to thoroughly grasp and concretise the common perceptions reached by Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng and Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping on bringing Việt Nam-China relations into a new stage of development, he said.

Congratulating Guangxi on its socio-economic development achievements, the Vietnamese Government leader affirmed that generations of Vietnamese people always remember and appreciate Guangxi's great support and assistance to the Vietnamese people in the process of national liberation and development.

The PM thanked Guangxi for respecting and preserving the relic site relating to President Hồ Chí Minh's revolutionary activities in the locality.

He wished Guangxi and Vietnamese localities would well perform tasks, such as promoting effectively existing cooperation mechanisms, maintaining regular contacts, boosting people-to-people exchange; enhancing the sharing of information on situation, policies, experience in economic development, social management, especially in areas that Guangxi is strong in such as urbanisation and pilot free trade area building.

The two sides should strengthen transport connectivity, multimodal logistics between Guangxi and Việt Nam, and study a pilot model of smart border gate. He also urged Guangxi to facilitate the export of Vietnamese goods, especially agricultural products, to China and hasten competent Chinese agencies to raise quota for Vietnamese goods in transit to a third country by China’s railway.

Việt Nam would welcome Guangxi businesses to increase investments in Việt Nam, especially in infrastructure development and transport connectivity projects, he said, adding the two sides should boost cooperation in healthcare, education, culture, tourism, digital economy and green economy.

He asked both sides to continue to closely coordinate in border management and protection in line with three legal documents on land border between Việt Nam and China and related agreements, and step up the prevention of cross-border crime and jointly build the two countries’ border line of peace and stability.

For his part, Secretary Liu affirmed that the Party organisation, administration, and people of Guangxi would properly carry out the common perceptions reached between leaders of the two Parties and the two countries, expand and intensify friendship exchanges with Vietnamese localities, and boost connectivity in terms of road, rail, and sea transport on par with bilateral economic and trade ties.

The Chinese locality would carry out cooperation in trading electricity, improve customs clearance performance for the pilot “smart border gate” model, implement seaport cooperation, and strengthen ties in fighting cross-border crimes, thereby helping to substantively develop the two countries’ comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership to generate practical benefits for localities and people of both sides, he added. VNA/VNS