Abuses at Florida ICE Detention Center Exposed by Mobile Billboard

MIAMI – Yesterday, immigrant rights organizations launched a mobile billboard campaign that highlights the abuses occurring at the Baker County Detention Center (Baker). The billboard, showcasing quotes from immigrants detained at Baker, stopped in Orlando and Miami where immigrant rights advocates of the Shut Down Baker Coalition held press conferences, urging for the closure of the facility in Macclenny, Florida. The detention center is operated by the Baker County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) through a contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The organizations also delivered a letter to the ICE field office in Miami, outlining systemic patterns of abuse and inhumane conditions at Baker. The letter also shares a story of an individual who was denied blood pressure medication without justification and who later collapsed, suffered injuries, required emergency hospitalization and now uses a wheelchair.

Baker has been the center of multiple federal complaints, highlighting a pattern of extreme medical neglect, racist harassment, retaliation, voyeurism, impediments to accessing legal counsel, solitary confinement abuse and other human rights violations.

“Baker has not complied with federal standards regarding solitary confinement. A U.S. Department of Homeland Security report noted that ‘inappropriate segregation practices at three facilities [including Baker] infringed detainee rights’ and that conditions violated national detention standards. Baker staff currently face serious allegations of using solitary confinement in punitive and retaliatory ways, sometimes for months at a time. The United Nations has condemned prolonged solitary confinement as tantamount to torture. No one should be subjected to these degrading abuses in Florida or anywhere else,” said Felix Montañez, senior staff attorney with the Southern Poverty Law Center’s Immigrant Justice Project in Miami.

“For too long, ICE and the Baker County Sheriff’s Office have subjected immigrants at Baker to horrific abuses and conditions, with little to no transparency and it's time to hold them accountable,” said Silvana Caldera, policy strategist at the ACLU of Florida. “These government agencies have no right to strip people of their dignity and humanity. The federal government has confirmed patterns of inhumane conditions and federal violations and has yet to take action. It’s time for ICE to permanently end its relationship with the Baker County Sheriff’s Office.”

The mobile billboard amplified the voices of women at Baker who filed a Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA) complaint last year, citing a pervasive pattern of voyeurism by employees charged with their care at the detention center. In February 2023, the Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security confirmed these accounts of voyeurism and abuse at Baker.

“It is time for the U.S. government to apply the standards it requires of international partners to its immigration system. How can this country pretend to be a beacon of human rights when it cannot stop horrendous abuses under its branch of the Federal government? Enough is enough. It is hard to believe that continuing violations of their rules and regulations are mere incompetence. After repeated reports and failed inspections, it amounts to sheer cruelty,” stated Isabel Ruano, campaign organizer with Immigrant Action Alliance.

"Our officials must take responsibility and pressure this administration to shut down Baker now,” said Maria Bilbao, campaigns coordinator for the American Friend Service Committee of Florida. “While families deal with housing, insurance, health, and education problems, the government chooses these corporations that enrich themselves by keeping immigrants detained in detention centers like Baker. They throw away money that could be redirected to programs that benefit us all. It is time to replace this country's abusive and punitive immigration detention system, and this administration can and should make changes. It's time to close Baker for good, and now."

According to the Florida Detention Database, there have already been over 185 complaints filed against Baker. Medical neglect, unsanitary conditions and harassment were among the top reports issued in over 60 percent of all complaints from the facility. The letter delivered to ICE can be found here.

SPANISH VERSION

Abusos en el Centro de Detención de ICE en Florida Expuestos por Cartel Móvil

Organizaciones de derechos de los inmigrantes entregan una carta a ICE y lanzan un cartel en toda Florida para crear conciencia sobre las violaciones de los derechos humanos en el Centro de Detención del Condado de Baker

MIAMI – Ayer, varias organizaciones pro-derechos de los inmigrantes lanzaron una campaña de carteles publicitarios móviles que destacan los abusos que ocurren en el Centro de Detención Migratoria del Condado de Baker (Baker), en Florida. El cartel, que muestra testimonios de inmigrantes detenidos en Baker, se detuvo en Orlando y Miami, donde los defensores de los derechos de los inmigrantes de la Coalición “Shut Down Baker” (Cerremos Baker) realizaron una conferencia de prensa instando al cierre de las instalaciones en Macclenny, Florida. El centro de detención es operado por la Oficina del Sheriff del Condado de Baker mediante un contrato con el Servicio de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas de EE. UU. (ICE).

Las organizaciones también entregaron una carta a la oficina regional de ICE en Miami, describiendo patrones sistémicos de abuso y condiciones inhumanas en Baker. La carta comparte la historia de una persona a la que se le negaron medicamentos para la presión arterial sin justificación y que luego colapsó, sufrió lesiones, requirió hospitalización de emergencia y ahora usa silla de ruedas.

Baker ha sido el centro de múltiples quejas federales, destacando un patrón de negligencia médica extrema, acoso racista, represalias, voyerismo, impedimentos para acceder a asesoría legal, abuso de confinamiento solitario y otras violaciones de derechos humanos.

“Baker no cumple con los estándares federales con respecto al aislamiento solitario. Un informe del Departamento de Seguridad Nacional de EE. UU. señaló que "las prácticas de segregación inapropiadas en tres instalaciones [incluida Baker] infringieron los derechos de los detenidos" y que las condiciones violaron los estándares nacionales de detención. El personal de Baker enfrenta graves acusaciones por el presunto uso del aislamiento solitario como medida punitiva y de represalias, en ocasiones durante meses. La Organización de las Naciones Unidas (ONU) ha condenado el asilamiento solitario prolongado como equivalente a la tortura. Nadie debería ser objeto de estos abusos degradantes en Florida ni en ningún otro lugar,” dijo Felix Montañez, abogado del Proyecto de Justicia Migrante del Southern Poverty Law Center en Miami.

“Durante demasiado tiempo, ICE y la Oficina del Sheriff del Condado de Baker han sometido a los inmigrantes en Baker a abusos y condiciones horribles, con poca o ninguna transparencia y es hora de hacerlos responsables,” dijo Silvana Caldera, estratega de políticas de la ACLU de Florida. “Estas agencias gubernamentales no tienen derecho a despojar a las personas de su dignidad y humanidad. El gobierno federal ha confirmado patrones de condiciones inhumanas y violaciones federales y aún no ha tomado medidas. Es hora de que ICE termine de forma permanente su relación con la Oficina del Sheriff del Condado de Baker”.

El cartel publicitario móvil amplificó las voces de las mujeres en Baker que presentaron una denuncia de la Ley de Eliminación de Violaciones en Prisión (PREA) el año pasado, citando un patrón generalizado de voyerismo por parte de los empleados encargados de su cuidado en el centro de detención. En febrero de 2023, la Oficina de Derechos Civiles y Libertades Civiles del Departamento de Seguridad Nacional de EE. UU. confirmó estos relatos de voyerismo y abuso en Baker.

“Es hora de que el gobierno de los EE. UU. aplique los estándares que requiere de los socios internacionales a su sistema de inmigración. ¿Cómo puede este país pretender ser un faro de los derechos humanos cuando no puede detener los horrendos abusos bajo su rama del gobierno federal? Suficiente es suficiente. Es difícil creer que las continuas violaciones de sus normas y reglamentos sean mera incompetencia. Después de repetidos informes e inspecciones fallidas, equivale a pura crueldad,, afirmó Isabel Ruano, organizadora de campaña de Immigrant Action Alliance.

“Nuestros funcionarios deben asumir la responsabilidad y presionar a esta administración para que cierre Baker ahora,” dijo María Bilbao, coordinadora de campañas del American Friend Service Committee de Florida. “Mientras las familias se enfrentan a problemas de vivienda, seguros, salud y educación, el gobierno elige estas corporaciones que se enriquecen manteniendo a los inmigrantes detenidos en centros de detención como Baker. Ellos tiran dinero que podría ser redirigido a programas que nos benefician a todos”.

Es hora de reemplazar el sistema de detención de inmigrantes abusivo y punitivo de este país, y esta administración puede y debe hacer cambios. Es hora de cerrar Baker para siempre, y ahora".

Según la base de Datos de Detención de Florida, ya se han presentado más de 185 denuncias contra Baker. La negligencia médica, las condiciones insalubres y el acoso estuvieron entre los principales informes emitidos en más del 60 por ciento de todas las quejas del centro. La carta entregada a ICE se puede encontrar aquí.

# # #

The Southern Poverty Law Center is a catalyst for racial justice in the South and beyond, working in partnership with communities to dismantle white supremacy, strengthen intersectional movements, and advance the human rights of all people. For more information, visit www.splcenter.org.

The ACLU of Florida is freedom's watchdog, working daily in the courts, legislatures and communities to defend individual rights and personal freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. For additional information, visit our website at: www.aclufl.org

Immigrant Action Alliance provides direct support to immigrants, advocates, spreads awareness, and works to end immigrant detention.

The Florida Immigrant Coalition is a statewide alliance of over 60 member organizations, including farmworkers, students, service providers, grassroots organizations, and legal advocates, who come together for the fair treatment of all people.