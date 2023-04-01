Haida Tourism Recognized for Sustainable Tourism in 2023, wins Global Vision Awards

/EIN News/ -- TLLAAL, HAIDA GWAII, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earlier this month, Travel + Leisure Magazine announced the winners of the 2023 Global Vision Awards. Haida Tourism, being honoured as a top hospitality brand leading the way in conscious, environment-minded travel .

We are thrilled to receive this award and recognition which reflects our deep commitment to sustainable and cultural tourism. Every element of our guests' experience begins with yahguudang respect for all living things and the interdependence that binds us.

“It’s an honour to be recognized for our leadership in sustainable tourism. We believe we can continue to find the balance between welcoming visitors to our home and still maintain the integrity of our territory, our culture, and our way of life on Haida Gwaii,” says Gaagwiis Jason Alsop, President of the Haida Nation.

Haida Tourism, which is owned by the Haida Nation, strives to provide the very ‘best of Haida Gwaii’ for our guests and travelers from around the world. The Haida House at Tllaal and Ocean House at Tlaga G awtlaas, specialize in authentic cultural experiences and nature-based adventures. Our guests leave X aada G waay.yaay Haida Gwaii with a deepened understanding and respect for the Haida culture and love for this place that we call home.

Experience and explore X aada G waay.yaay Haida Gwaii with Haida Tourism and have the extraordinary travel experience of a lifetime!

Media Contact:

Kathy James

Director of Sales, Marketing & Guest Experience

Haida Tourism

Email: kathy.james@haidatourism.ca

Phone: 778.914.0585