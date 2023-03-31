Jostens and the Houston Astros Celebrate the Franchise’s Second World Series Title with an Incredible Championship Ring Featuring Diamonds and Custom-cut Gemstones

The Houston Astros earned their 2nd World Series Title in 6 years.

/EIN News/ -- Houston, TX, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In partnership with Jostens, the Houston Astros players and coaches received their 2022 World Series Championship rings on-field at Minute Maid Park in a special pregame ceremony.

“The Astros have built a legacy in the MLB, and it has been incredible to witness their success,” said Chris Poitras, General Manager and Senior Vice President of Jostens Professional Sports Division. “Jostens is proud to once again be celebrating this team with a one-of-a-kind ring that tells the story of their season. This ring is filled with details that bring the Astros championship journey to life and Jostens is honored to be the trusted partner of the 2022 World Series Champions.”

“The relationship between the Astros and Jostens is longstanding as the 2022 championship ring represents the fourth ring in six years we have partnered together on, and the second World Series championship ring,” said Anita Sehgal, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications with the Astros. “We are grateful for our partnership with Jostens in creating another incredible ring and we look forward to sharing and celebrating it with our fans.”

Making their sixth consecutive appearance in the ALCS, 2022 also represented the fourth time in six years that the Astros played in the World Series. The Houston Astros once again played with undeniable skill and dedication and claimed their second title of World Series Champions. Crafted in 14-karat white and yellow gold with meticulously hand-set gemstones, the 2022 World Series Ring celebrates the Astros triumph with artful storytelling details.

The ring top features the iconic Astros “H” logo created from custom-cut orange sapphires and 11 baguette diamonds. These 11 diamonds honor the Astros rich championship history, combining the five AL West Division titles, four AL Pennants and two World Series victories during this recent golden era period. The yellow gold border of the star is set with 71 round diamonds, symbolic of the 71 strikeouts by Astros pitchers in the World Series – a new MLB record. Surrounding the logo are an additional 117 diamonds, representing the Astros 117 combined regular and postseason wins.

A ring of 42 round blue sapphires encircles the diamonds and logo, which hold great historical significance. In 1980 the Astros experienced a heartbreaking loss in the NLCS to the Phillies and it took them 42 years to avenge that loss. In addition, it took manager, Dusty Baker Jr., 42 postseason games with the Astros to win his first World Series as a major league manager. And finally, 2022 represented the 75th anniversary of baseball legend Jackie Robinson’s historic MLB debut 1947. Robinson’s iconic number 42 is retired across baseball.

The words “WORLD CHAMPIONS” are created from contrasting yellow gold and accent the top and bottom of the ring top. 22 emerald-cut diamonds are set on the sides of the ring top, a nod to the incredible 22 runs scored in the World Series. The ring top is completed with 60 round diamonds spanning around the entire ring top. The 2022 season was the 60th year in Astros franchise history, these diamonds celebrate that incredible milestone.

The left side of the ring features the player’s name above their jersey number. Each jersey number is created in striking yellow gold and set with diamonds, which is a celebration of their contribution to the season. A meticulously detailed image of Minute Maid Park can be seen in the background of the left side. Two orange sapphires set to the left of the jersey number, honors the two no-hitters thrown by the Astros in 2022, including their historic World Series no-hitter thrown against the Phillies in Game 4 of the Fall Classic. Of note, the Astros also set a record on June 15, 2022, by delivering two immaculate innings within one game.

The right side of the ring proudly displays the championship year-date, 2022, created in yellow gold and set with 29 diamonds. The Commissioner’s Trophy is created from yellow gold and accented with a singular diamond in the top representing their first World Series to have been won on their home field within the city of Houston. An additional six diamonds are set in the Trophy’s base, a nod to the Astros six straight ALCS appearances. Two sapphire stars, one orange and one blue, anchor either side of the Trophy and represent the two World Series wins in Astros history.

Continuing the storytelling, the interior of the ring features the Astros wordmark logo above the logos and series scores from their postseason run. Each player’s signature provides a touch of personalization and can be found on the inside palm of their ring.

The Houston Astros 2022 World Series Ring features an incredible number of stones set not only in the ring top, but along the sides as well. An additional 298 round diamonds cascade from the ring top, down the sides to the palm where the words LEVELED UP are featured.

There is no doubt that the Astros LEVELED UP in 2022.

The Houston Astros 2022 World Series Ring boasts an impressive stone count. The ring features 591 round diamonds, 11 baguette-cut diamonds, 22 emerald-cut diamonds, 9 custom-cut orange sapphires, 2 round orange sapphires, 1 star-shaped orange sapphire, 42 round blue sapphires and 1 star-shaped blue sapphire. In total the 2022 World Series Ring has an astounding total carat weight of approximately 15.30 carats.

THE FAN COLLECTION:

To share the excitement of the Astros World Series victory, Jostens is proud to present Astros fans with the official World Series Championship jewelry collection. Astros fans can capture their piece of history and celebrate the success of the franchise with a wide selection of items. All pieces in the collection take inspiration from the official Championship Ring awarded to the Astros and are available now for a limited time. Order online at: www.jostens.com/astros

The Astros are excited to share the excitement of the World Series even further for those fans who wish to purchase an exclusive piece of history. The Limited-Edition Ring is the most similar in design to the rings awarded to the organization, however, there are some distinct differences that differentiate this piece and make it unique. Only 200 of these rings will be made available to the public for purchase.

In addition to crafting the Houston Astros 2017 World Series Championship Ring, the 2019 American League Championship Ring and the 2021 American League Championship Ring.

ABOUT JOSTENS:

Jostens is a trusted partner in the academic and achievement channel, providing products, programs and services that help its customers celebrate moments that matter. The company's products include yearbooks, publications, jewelry, and consumer goods that serve the K-12 educational, college and professional sports segments. Founded in 1897 and based in Minneapolis, Minn. More information can be found online at www.jostens.com.

