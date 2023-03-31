Stratus Financial New Partnership With L3Harris Flight Academy

Stratus Financial is thrilled to announce our new partnership with L3Harris Technologies LHX, a leader in the aerospace industry. With this strategic alliance, Stratus can provide more comprehensive financial services to L3Harris' Sanford, Fla. Flight Academy's clients, helping them to build, protect and achieve their dreams. This partnership is an excellent opportunity for both organizations to benefit from each other's industry expertise and expand their services to a broader audience.

As part of this alliance, Stratus Financial will be able to provide the highest quality of service possible in the financial industry to L3Harris' Sanford, Fla. Flight Academy's clients. Not only will clients benefit from our expertise in financial services, but they will also gain access to the world-class training resources and support that L3Harris' Sanford, Fla. Flight Academy provides. With their help, Stratus Financial can provide our clients with the best possible advice, guidance, and support in the aviation industry.

Additionally, both organizations are committed to providing the highest quality customer service and are dedicated to helping their clients achieve financial success.

We are sure this partnership will bring tremendous value to L3Harris' Sanford, Fla. Flight Academy's clients, and we look forward to working together to help them reach their dreams easily.

About Stratus Financial:

Stratus Financial was founded in 2020 by a group of FAA Certificated Flight and Ground Instructors with decades of experience in the aviation industry. As aviators ourselves, we truly understood what it's like to dream.

At Stratus Financial, we believe in developing lending products that make sense for pilots at all stages of their careers. Our mission is simple: to help you get your wings as swiftly as possible. Unfortunately, Stratus started in the middle of a COVID pandemic despite aviation coming to a halt with retiring planes at unprecedented numbers. As a result, thousands of pilots were furloughed, retired, or fired in droves. Nevertheless, Stratus was able to fill in the demand through student pilots' access to instructional funding and fast traction built by flight schools.

And while providing financing and simplifying the process are vital parts of what we do at Stratus Financial, we don't see them as ends unto themselves. What drives Stratus isn't just funding education—we believe it's financing your future. A future where more people can do what they love and make a difference. A lot where more people can take flight—and thrive! For more information, visit https://stratus.finance/.

