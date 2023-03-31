AB134 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on State Affairs - 2023-03-31

WISCONSIN, March 31 - An Act to amend 16.75 (3m) (c) 4. and 16.75 (3m) (c) 5. a.; and to create 16.75 (3m) (a) 5. and 16.87 (2) (bm) of the statutes; Relating to: preferences for woman-owned businesses in state procurement for architectural and engineering services. (FE)