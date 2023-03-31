WISCONSIN, March 31 - An Act to amend 20.235 (1) (e) (title), 20.285 (1) (gb), 39.42, 39.47 (title), 39.47 (1), 39.47 (2), 45.20 (2) (a) 1., 45.20 (2) (c) 1., 45.20 (2) (d) 1. (intro.), 71.05 (6) (b) 28. (intro.) and 321.40 (1) (c) 2.; and to create 36.27 (2r) of the statutes; Relating to: the Minnesota-Wisconsin tuition reciprocity agreement and making an appropriation. (FE)
Status: A - Colleges and Universities
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab140
You just read:
AB140 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Colleges and Universities - 2023-03-31
