WISCONSIN, March 31 - An Act to renumber and amend 31.385 (2) (ad); and to create 31.385 (2) (ad) 2m. and 31.385 (2) (ad) 3. of the statutes; Relating to: financial assistance limits for dam removal. (FE)
Status: A - Local Government
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab136
You just read:
AB136 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Local Government - 2023-03-31
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.