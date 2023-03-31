Submit Release
Intent to Open U.S. Embassy Port Vila, Republic of Vanuatu

To further strengthen the bilateral relationship, the U.S. Department of State has conveyed the U.S. intent to the Ni-Vanuatu Government to open an embassy in the Republic of Vanuatu, subject to Congressional notification.

Consistent with the U.S. Indo-Pacific strategy, a permanent diplomatic presence in Vanuatu would allow the U.S. Government to deepen relationships with Ni-Vanuatu officials and society.  Establishing U.S. Embassy Port Vila would facilitate areas of potential bilateral cooperation and development assistance, including efforts to tackle the climate crisis.

The United States currently maintains diplomatic relations with the Government of Vanuatu but does not have an embassy in Vanuatu.  The Charge d’Affaires, ad interim, in Port Moresby is accredited to Vanuatu and regularly travels to Vanuatu.

