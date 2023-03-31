YMCA Celebrates 100 Years of National Short Course Swimming Championship

/EIN News/ -- Greensboro, NC, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YMCA of the USA (Y-USA), the national resource office for the nearly 2,600 YMCAs across the country, is proud to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the YMCA National Short Course Swimming Championship, April 3-7 in Greensboro, NC. Over the past 100 years, this event has played host to thousands of spectacular swimmers – many who have gone on to compete at the collegiate, professional and masters levels, as well as in the Olympic Games – many of whom brought home medals.

The first YMCA National Short Course Swimming Championship took place in Brooklyn, NY in 1923 with 80 athletes. Today, this event hosts more than 1,200 athletes, ages 12-18, from across the country, competing in over 48 separate events.

Historical Facts

More than 25 athletes who have participated in the championship went on to represent Team USA in the Olympics, including: Hali Flickinger (2016, 2020 – 2x bronze medals) Ryan Held (2016 – 1x gold medal) David Fox (1996 – 1x gold medal) Garret Weber-Gale (2008 – 2x gold medals) Charlie Houchin (2012 – 1x gold medal) Jeremy Linn (1996 – 1x silver medal) Janel Jorgensen McArdle (1998 – 1x silver medal) Mel Stewart (1992 – 2x gold, 1 bronze medal) Tom Wilkens (2000 – 1x bronze medal) Tripp Schwenck (1996 – 1x gold, 1x bronze medals) Zach Apple (2020 – 2x gold medals) Gary Dilley (1964 – 1x silver medal)



Three-time Olympic gold medalist, Rowdy Gaines (1980, 1984), will be in attendance at the championships, offering his support. He is slated to speak at the alumni dinner on Monday, April 3. Gaines has been covering swimming for NBC since the 1996 Summer Olympics.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist, Cullen Jones (2008, 2012), will be in attendance and remains heavily involved in the competitive swimming community.

Paul Atkinson, 88, is considered the unofficial historian of the YMCA National Short Course Swimming Championships and will be in attendance. He participated in the 1952 championships, and can speak on the event’s origins and its impact on the sport of swimming as a whole.

YMCA championship alumni will be in attendance, including former Olympians Charlie Houchin, Tom Wilkens, Janel Jorgensen McArdle, Zach Apple and Gary Dilley, as well as promising Olympic hopeful Daniel Diehl, 17, and US National Team member, Anna Moesch, 17.

Interview and media opportunities will be available upon request. The event takes place at the Greensboro Aquatic Center, 1921 W Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27403 and is open to the public.

