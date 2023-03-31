YMCA Celebrates 100 Years of National Short Course Swimming Championship

There were 214 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,775 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- Greensboro, NC, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YMCA of the USA (Y-USA), the national resource office for the nearly 2,600 YMCAs across the country, is proud to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the YMCA National Short Course Swimming Championship, April 3-7 in Greensboro, NC. Over the past 100 years, this event has played host to thousands of spectacular swimmers – many who have gone on to compete at the collegiate, professional and masters levels, as well as in the Olympic Games – many of whom brought home medals.
The first YMCA National Short Course Swimming Championship took place in Brooklyn, NY in 1923 with 80 athletes. Today, this event hosts more than 1,200 athletes, ages 12-18, from across the country, competing in over 48 separate events.
Historical Facts
YMCA championship alumni will be in attendance, including former Olympians Charlie Houchin, Tom Wilkens, Janel Jorgensen McArdle, Zach Apple and Gary Dilley, as well as promising Olympic hopeful Daniel Diehl, 17, and US National Team member, Anna Moesch, 17.
Interview and media opportunities will be available upon request. The event takes place at the Greensboro Aquatic Center, 1921 W Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27403 and is open to the public.
About the Y
Driven by its founding mission, the Y has served as a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community for more than 175 years. The Y empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they’re from, by ensuring access to resources, relationships and opportunities for all to learn, grow and thrive. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y’s goal is to improve overall health and well-being, ignite youth empowerment and demonstrate the importance of connections in and across 10,000 communities nationwide. Learn more at ymca.org.
