First Capital, Inc. Announces Frederick Named Chief Executive Officer of First Harrison Bank; Stevens Named Chief Financial Officer

CORYDON, Ind., March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Capital, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:FCAP), the holding company for First Harrison Bank (the "Bank"), today announced that Michael C. Frederick has assumed the role of President and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank and Joshua P. Stevens, CPA has assumed the role of Chief Financial Officer of the Bank and the Company. Mr. Frederick, age 55, previously served as the Chief Financial Officer of the Bank and the Company and has been affiliated with the Bank since 1990. Mr. Stevens, age 36, recently joined the Bank in August 2022, and previously served in various leadership roles at Monroe Shine & Co., Inc. from 2009 to 2022.



“Since joining the Company in 1990, Chris has been a tremendous leader and partner as we have significantly grown in the communities we serve in Indiana and Kentucky. At First Harrison Bank, we believe that our culture is an essential component of our success, and our board of directors is looking forward to the future with Chris in this role as he is a great steward of our culture,” commented William W. Harrod, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Harrod will continue in his role as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company until July 1, 2023, when Mr. Frederick will step into that role.

“I am honored to assume this leadership role. First Harrison Bank has established a consistent reputation for community commitment and support that goes well beyond traditional banking services. We will continue to adhere to our values, while at the same time staying focused on the long term development of value for our shareholders. We are excited for Josh to join us as Chief Financial Officer. Josh has provided audit, tax, compliance, and consulting services to a wide variety of financial institutions for many years prior to joining our team. We believe that he will fit seamlessly with our team.”

“We’ve had an outstanding leader in Bill over the past 31 years and we are well positioned to continue the strong history of client service and shareholder performance developed during Bill’s tenure,” concluded Frederick.

The Bank currently has eighteen offices in the Indiana communities of Corydon, Edwardsville, Greenville, Floyds Knobs, Palmyra, New Albany, New Salisbury, Jeffersonville, Salem, Lanesville and Charlestown and the Kentucky communities of Shepherdsville, Mt. Washington and Lebanon Junction.

The Bank currently has eighteen offices in the Indiana communities of Corydon, Edwardsville, Greenville, Floyds Knobs, Palmyra, New Albany, New Salisbury, Jeffersonville, Salem, Lanesville and Charlestown and the Kentucky communities of Shepherdsville, Mt. Washington and Lebanon Junction.

