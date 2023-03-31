SAB Biotherapeutics Provides Company Update for Full Year 2022

There were 226 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,827 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- SIOUX FALLS, S.D., March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAB Biotherapeutics (Nasdaq: SABS), (SAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a novel immunotherapy platform that produces specifically targeted, high-potency, fully-human immunoglobulin (hIgG) antibodies, also known as fully-human polyclonal antibodies, without the need for human donors, today reported financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2022, and provided a company update.
“I am pleased to share the meaningful progress SAB has made this past year advancing our groundbreaking, proprietary immunotherapy platform, a powerful approach and the only one in the world that generates targeted and fully-human immunoglobulin antibodies without the need for human donors. We continue to use this platform to create first-of-its-kind approaches and set new standards in developing differentiated treatments for a myriad of complex diseases. SAB’s clinically validated platform has the potential to deliver new treatments for patients with unmet medical needs, including potential for a highly desired disease-modifying approach in difficult-to-treat chronic autoimmune disorders, where we’ve made tremendous progress in our type 1 diabetes program. Our Clostridioides difficile Infection, or C. diff, investigational product is the first and only to deliver a multi-targeted approach to the entire complex lifecycle of the C. diff pathogen. C. diff is a devastating disease recognized by the CDC as an urgent antibiotic resistance threat,” said Eddie J. Sullivan, Ph.D., Co-Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of SAB Biotherapeutics. “Our focus remains on enhancing patient outcomes while also generating long-term value for our shareholders.”
Pipeline Milestones and Updates
SAB continues to execute its strategy to build a proprietary immunology pipeline addressing complex immune disorders and respiratory and gastrointestinal diseases that disproportionately affect immunocompromised patients, including the elderly. Below are some key highlights and milestones from the year 2022:
Financial Guidance
Restatement of 2021 Financial Results
The Company will restate its previously issued consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. The Company determined that it is necessary to correct the presentation of a financed insurance premium resulting in offsetting increases to current assets, current liabilities, and the associated presentation on the Company’s statement of cash flows. Investors should no longer rely upon the Company’s consolidated financial statements contained in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and the Company's previously issued interim financial statements included in the Forms 10-Q for the 2022 fiscal year. The Company will restate its prior period financial results in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. Such restatement is an error related to accounting presentation; as such it will not result in any net increase or reduction in the Company’s income, nor adjustment in historical or anticipated cash flows.
As previously disclosed by SAB in a Form 12b-25 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2023, SAB has delayed filing its Form 10-K because SAB and its independent auditors require additional time to complete procedures surrounding the restatement of prior period financials.
About SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc.
SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (SAB) We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of powerful and proprietary immunotherapeutic polyclonal human antibodies to treat and prevent infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders. Our development programs include infectious diseases resulting from outbreaks and pandemics, as well as immunological, gastroenterological, and respiratory diseases that have significant mortality and health impacts on immune compromised patients. SAB has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop Transchromosomic (Tc) Bovine™. Our versatile DiversitAb™ platform is applicable to a wide range of serious unmet needs in human diseases. It produces natural, specifically targeted, high-potency, fully-human polyclonal immunotherapies without the need for human donors. SAB currently has multiple drug development programs underway and collaborations with the US government and global pharmaceutical companies. For more information on SAB, visit: https://www.SAb.bio/ and follow SAB on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future events, including the development and efficacy of our influenza program, C. diff. program, type 1 diabetes program, and other discovery programs, the likelihood that a patent will issue from any patent application, the results, including timing, of the development of SAB-176, SAB-185, SAB-142 and SAB-195 (including any IND filing or proposed clinical trials), financial projections and future financial and operating results (including estimated cost savings and cash runway), the outcome of and potential future government and other third-party collaborations or funded programs (including negotiations with the DoD).
These statements are based on the current expectations of SAB and are not predictions of actual performance, and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on, by any investor as a guarantee, prediction, definitive statement, or an assurance, of fact or probability. These statements are only current predictions or expectations, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may be beyond our control. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict, and these risks and uncertainties may cause our or our industry’s results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements. A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in the sections captioned “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with or submissions to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at https://www.sec.gov/. Except as otherwise required by law, SAB disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or circumstances or otherwise.
CONTACTS
Investor Relations:
SABIR@westwicke.com
Media Relations:
SABPR@westwicke.com