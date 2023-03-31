MEGA MATRIX CORP. Reports Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

There were 225 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,827 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mega Matrix Corp. ("MPU" or the "Company") (NYSE American: MPU), today announced financial results for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.
Financial Highlights
Operational Highlights
Management Commentary
“I am delighted to announce that our company has successfully explored Ethereum related business in 2022, through continuous purchase and solo-staking of Ethereum, strengthening our investment and support for Ethereum ecosystem. This is an important attempt for our company in the field of digital currency. We look forward to the development of the Ethereum ecosystem, and will actively explore the expansion and innovation of related businesses,” said Mr. Yucheng Hu, CEO of Mega Matrix Corp. “The company has also completed the development of ETH node staking platform, MarsProtocol, and entered into a Joint Venture with BTBT to jointly provide proof-of-stake technology tools for digital assets staking through the MarsProtocol platform which will enable users to earn ETH rewards through an easy-to-use and non-custodial staking platform.”
About Mega Matrix: Mega Matrix Corp. (the “Company”) is a holding company located in Palo Alto, California with fivie subsidiaries: Saving Digital Pte. Ltd., a Singapore corporation (“Saving”), MarsProtocol Technologies Pte. Ltd. (“Joint Venture”), MarsProtocol Inc., an exempted company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands, Mega Metaverse Corp., a California corporation (“Mega”) and JetFleet Management Corp. a California corporation (“JetFleet”). The Company focuses on crypto-related business and will continue to focus on third-party management service contracts for aircraft operations through its majority owned subsidiary JetFleet, which was part of the Company’s legacy business. For more information, please contact info@mtmtgroup.com or visit: http://www.megamatrix.io.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this press release other than statements that are purely historical are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose," and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees for future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, are: the ability to manage growth; ability to identify and integrate other future acquisitions; ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions; costs or other factors adversely affecting the Company's profitability; litigation involving patents, intellectual property, and other matters; potential changes in the legislative and regulatory environment; a pandemic or epidemic; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could affect the Company's ability to continue successful development of its digital assets staking business model; the possibility that the Company may not succeed in developing its new lines of businesses due to, among other things, changes in the business environment, competition, changes in regulation, or other economic and policy factors; the possibility that the Company's new lines of business may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and the possibility that the Joint Venture does not perform or operate as anticipated. The forward-looking statements in this press release and the Company's future results of operations are subject to additional risks and uncertainties set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's latest annual report on Form 10-K, and are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. In addition, such risks and uncertainties include the Company's inability to predict or control bankruptcy proceedings and the uncertainties surrounding the ability to generate cash proceeds through the sale or other monetization of the Company's assets. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.