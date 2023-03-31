ENVO unveils Stax: An E-Bike that does not look like one

ENVO announces the launch of its latest product, ENVO Stax and ebike designed to provide a natural and familiar riding experience akin to a traditional bicycle.
The ENVO Stax is aimed at millennials and Gen Z riders who want a good-looking, sleek, electric bike that is premium yet affordable ... and it rides and feels like a traditional bike”
— Ali Kazemkhani
BURNABY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ENVO Drive Systems, an innovative electric bike company, announces the launch of its latest product, ENVO Stax. The electric bike is designed to provide a natural and familiar riding experience akin to a acoustic bicycle.
The ENVO Stax boasts a lightweight design, weighing in at just 42lbs. It is around 15-20lbs lighter than conventional e-bikes, making it effortless to carry up stairs or maneuver around tight spaces. The bike is equipped with a high-efficiency geared hub motor that generates 500W of power, twice the output of an Olympic cyclist. This allows the rider to accelerate faster, tackle steeper hills, and travel longer distances with less effort.
Despite its affordable price point, the ENVO Stax offers premium features and specifications. The bike is equipped with advanced components such as Shimano hydraulic disc brakes, ENVO's UL-certified 36V/12.8AH battery, and an 8-speed Shimano Altus transmission. It provides riders with a comfortable, efficient, and enjoyable riding experience that rivals that of considerably pricier e-bikes.
ENVO Stax places safety as a top priority by equipping the bike with a UL-certified battery, the highest safety certification available for electric bike batteries. This certification ensures that the battery meets the most stringent safety standards, providing riders with peace of mind while they enjoy their electric bike.
Ali Kazemkhani, chief executive officer at ENVO, said, "The ENVO Stax is aimed at millennials and Gen Z riders who want a good-looking, sleek, electric bike that is premium yet affordable. The most important thing for us when designing this ebike was to make sure that it rides and feels like a traditional bike so that user doesn't have to compromise on ride feel for the added benefits of an ebike". ENVO Stax belongs to the Class 1 category of e-bikes and conforms to all the regulations in North America, allowing riders to use it without any restrictions.
About ENVO
ENVO Drive Systems is an innovative Canadian engineering company with a focus on evolving electric mobility to offset the impact of fossil fuels on our planet. With a vision to be the preferred e-mobility choice for the sustainable future of our planet, ENVO will continue to offer well-engineered, easy to maintain, modern and reasonably priced, clean energy e-mobility solutions for road, snow or water.
There are over 12,000 riders in the ENVO community, collectively saving over 85 million KGs of CO2 every year by opting for clean energy instead of using fossil fuels. ENVO is participating in the global commitment to cleaner air and reduced greenhouse emissions.
ENVO is committed to electric mobility. #ENVOLUTION
Contact
Ali Kazemkhani
Envo Drive Systems Inc.
marketing@envodrive.com