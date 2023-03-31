MDA Seeks Applications for Local Food Purchase Assistance Program Grant

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is now accepting applications for the 2023 Minnesota Local Food Purchase Assistance (LFPA) Program. The program provides funding for projects that buy local food primarily from socially disadvantaged and emerging farmers and distribute that food to underserved communities. The MDA anticipates that applications will propose a wide range of models for local food procurement and distribution, knowing that there is no one-size-fits-all model that can effectively serve the whole state.

Individuals (including farmers), non-profit organizations, for-profit businesses, tribal nations, government entities, agricultural cooperatives, economic development organizations, and educational institutions are eligible to apply. Applicants are required to partner with at least one other individual or organization as part of their application to support collaboration within communities.

Applications for the 2023 grants will be accepted through May 30, 2023. Applicants may request between $10,000 and $100,000 and indicate their interest in additional funding if available. The MDA anticipates awarding roughly $2.125 million in total for this round. A second, competitive application process is anticipated to be issued in the fall of 2023.

Interested parties can attend one of two virtual information sessions to learn more about the LFPA Program. The sessions will be held at the following times:

Additional information about the grant program, including complete eligibility requirements, is available on the MDA website. Applications are preferred to be submitted online. Questions and requests for paper applications can be directed to MN LFPA Program staff at LFPAgrant.MDA@state.mn.us, 651-201-6290, or by mail:

MN Local Food Purchase Assistance Program

Commissioner’s Office

625 Robert Street North

St. Paul, MN 55155

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service awarded the MDA $3.82 million in LFPA funding in September 2022. The LFPA Program is authorized by the American Rescue Plan to maintain and improve food and agricultural supply chain resiliency.

###

Media Contact

Allen Sommerfeld, MDA Communications

651-201-6185

Allen.Sommerfeld@state.mn.us