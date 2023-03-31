The U.S. Department of State has no higher priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens traveling and living overseas. As more U.S. citizens travel abroad – for family visits, vacation, or any occasion – we remind you to travel smart from the start by doing the following:

Check your passport’s expiration date before booking travel and apply early. Many countries require at least six months of validity in order to enter.

Research your destination to better understand the security environment and current travel guidance, exit and entry requirements such as visas or proof of immunizations, and what items you can and can’t bring with you into the country according to local laws.

Enroll in our Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive important safety and security messages directly from the local U.S. embassy or consulate and to help us contact you in the event of an emergency.

Save the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate’s address and contact information before you go and keep it handy. Even well-prepared travelers may face an emergency, like a lost or stolen passport or an injury. Our embassies and consulates are available to help 24/7.

A prepared traveler is a happy traveler. Follow TravelGov on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram for more smart travel tips from the Department of State as part of our Travel Smart from the Start campaign.