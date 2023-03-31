Information on the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares
Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), March 31, 2023, 10:30 pm CET / 4:30 pm ET – In accordance with article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA(Euronext Brussels and Nasdaq: NYXH) publishes the below information following the issue of new shares.
Share capital: EUR 4,859,382.45
Total number of securities carrying voting rights: 28,286,985 (all ordinary shares)
Total number of voting rights (= denominator): 28,286,985 (all relating to ordinary shares)
Number of rights to subscribe to securities carrying voting rights not yet issued:
55 “2016 ESOP Warrants” issued on November 3, 2016, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 27,500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares);
100 “2018 ESOP Warrants” issued on December 12, 2018, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 50,000 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares);
430,500 “2020 ESOP Warrants” issued on February 21, 2020, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 430,500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares); and
1,326,375 “2021 ESOP Warrants” issued on September 8, 2021, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 1,326,375 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares); and
700,000 “2022 ESOP Warrants” issued on December 28, 2022, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 700,000 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares).
