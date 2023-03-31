Healthy Extracts Reports Record Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

There were 223 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,811 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB: HYEX), a leading developer and distributor of plant-based nutraceutical products for heart and brain health, reported results for the year ended December 31, 2022. All comparisons are to the year-ago period unless otherwise noted.
2022 Financial Highlights
2022 Operational Highlights
2022 Published Research Highlights
Subsequent Event
In January 2023, the company entered an agreement to acquire Hyperion and Online Publishing & Marketing. Additional details about the transaction are available in a Form 8-K. The transaction is dependent on certain closing terms and no assurances can be provided that it will be completed as described.
Management Commentary
“Our record top-line for 2022 was driven by growing consumer demand for our expanded product offerings which were delivered through our broadening sales channels,” commented Healthy Extracts president, Duke Pitts. “This includes the launch of several Whitney Johns-branded products on her e-commerce website and Amazon store. Both of these online channels offer subscription or ‘Subscribe & Save” options, which has helped expand our recurring revenue stream with steady subscriber growth throughout the year.
“These Whitney Johns branded products were introduced under our new brand influencer program and were designed especially for Whitney’s health-conscious followers who now total more than a million across her social media channels.
“We also launched our premium Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™ heart health supplements on Fullscript.com, which expanded our reach to thousands of healthcare practitioners and their millions of patients across the U.S. This enables us to tap the increasing trend of healthcare practitioners utilizing natural supplements.
“In addition to these new online channels, we entered the traditional retail marketplace with Natural Grocers, the nation's largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer. Natural Grocers was the perfect venue for this retail launch given how they provide extensive free science-based nutrition education programs that help their customers make informed buying choices. Natural Grocers’ acclaimed high standards for natural and organic products also represents a tremendous validation of our plant-based formulations for brain health. We expect such in-person retail exposure with Natural Grocers to further elevate consumer awareness of our brands, with this also benefiting our online channels.
“In further support of doctors utilizing our products, as well as retailers like Natural Grocers who provide science-based nutritional education, in 2022 we announced two key publications of research studies covering the brain health benefits of our products. To also support brand influencers like Whitney Johns who focus on sports and physical performance, during the year we began a new study investigating the effect of UBN ACTIVATE™ on golfers’ energy, focus and scores. We believe such research studies create key differentiators from other products in the marketplace and provide our customers with greater confidence in their purchase decision.
“In 2023, we look forward to working with Whitney Johns on additional formulations centered around gut health. We will also continue to pursue strategic acquisitions that would complement our portfolio of plant-based products and leverage our broad distribution channels. Such potential transactions would build upon our acquisitions of BergametNA™ for heart health in 2019 and Ultimate Brain Nutrients™ for brain health in 2020, both of which laid the foundation for our growth and broadening market reach in 2022 and our strong start to the new year.”
2022 Financial Summary
Net revenue in the full year of 2022 increased 34% to $2.3 million from $1.7 million in 2021, primarily due to product line and distribution channel expansion.
Gross profit totaled $1.4 million or 60.9% of net revenue as compared to $695,000 or 41.5% of net revenue in 2021. Normalizing for certain inventory utilization, gross margin was 65.2% in 2022 and 66.8% in 2021.
Operating expenses decreased 12% to $2.3 million compared to $2.6 million in 2021. The decrease in operating expenses was due to decreased general and administrative expenses.
Net loss totaled $983,000 or $(0.00) per basic and diluted share compared to a net loss of $2.0 million or $(0.01) per basic and diluted share in 2021. The full year of 2022 included $457,000 in non-cash expense and interest expense. Excluding non-cash expense and interest expense, net loss totaled $526,000 in 2022.
About Healthy Extracts “Live Life Young Again”
Healthy Extracts Inc. is a platform for acquiring, developing, researching, patenting, marketing, and distributing, plant-based proprietary products in select high-growth categories within the multibillion-dollar nutraceuticals market.
The company’s subsidiaries, BergametNA™ and Ultimate Brain Nutrients™ (UBN), offer nutraceutical natural heart and brain health supplements. This includes the only heart health supplement distributed in North America containing Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™. This superfruit is known to have the highest quality and concentration of polyphenols and flavonoids, and with healthy heart benefits backed by multiple published studies.
UBN KETONOMICS® proprietary formulations have been shown to support brain health, including memory, cognition, focus and neuro-energy. UBN is pursuing intellectual property license opportunities for monetizing its IP portfolio of multiple issued and pending patents.
For more information visit: healthyextractsinc.com, bergametna.com or tryubn.com.
|HEALTHY EXTRACTS, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Audited)
|DECEMBER 31,
|DECEMBER 31,
|2022
|2021
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS
|Cash
|$
|65,651
|$
|222,098
|Accounts receivable
|105,794
|133,340
|Inventory
|1,819,128
|1,957,966
|Total current assets
|1,990,572
|2,313,404
|Fixed assets, net of accumulated depreciation of $44,709 and $45,474, respectively
|5,501
|1,035
|Patents/Trademarks
|521,881
|521,881
|Deposit
|16,890
|-
|Prepaid Acquisition Costs
|53,015
|-
|Goodwill
|193,260
|193,260
|Total other assets
|790,546
|716,175
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|2,781,118
|$
|3,029,579
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
|LIABILITIES
|Accounts payable
|$
|91,316
|$
|37,267
|Accrued liabilities
|94,554
|59,264
|Notes payable
|275,370
|-
|Notes payable - related party
|866
|170,866
|Convertible debt, net of discount of $0.00 and $0.00, respectively
|317,284
|171,750
|Convertible debt - related party, net of discount of $0.00 and $0.00, respectively
|-
|-
|Accrued interest payable
|21,387
|13,050
|Accrued interest payable - related party
|-
|14,118
|Derivative liabilities
|102,011
|92,527
|Total current and total liabilities
|902,788
|558,841
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
|Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 75,000,000 shares authorized,
|none and none shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.001 par value, 2,500,000,000 shares authorized,
|345,172,442 and 338,384,171 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|345,172
|338,384
|Additional paid-in capital
|17,459,899
|17,075,974
|Accumulated deficit
|(15,926,742
|)
|(14,943,620
|)
|Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
|1,878,330
|2,470,738
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
|$
|2,781,118
|$
|3,029,579
|HEALTHY EXTRACTS, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
|(Audited)
|FOR THE YEAR ENDING
|DECEMBER 31,
|2022
|2021
|REVENUE
|Gross revenue
|$
|2,251,469
|$
|1,676,598
|Net revenue
|2,251,469
|1,676,598
|COST OF REVENUE
|Cost of goods sold
|783,141
|556,972
|Written off inventory
|96,811
|424,548
|Total cost of revenue
|879,951
|981,520
|GROSS PROFIT
|1,371,517
|695,078
|OPERATING EXPENSES
|General and administrative
|2,283,107
|2,584,256
|Total operating expenses
|2,283,107
|2,584,256
|OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
|Interest expense, net of interest income
|(64,690
|)
|(52,453
|)
|Change in fair value on derivative
|(9,484
|)
|(85,325
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|-
|SBA loan forgiveness
|-
|39,833
|Gain on sale of asset
|2,643
|-
|Total other income (expense)
|(71,531
|)
|(97,945
|)
|Net gain/(loss) before income tax provision
|(983,121
|)
|(1,987,122
|)
|NET GAIN/(LOSS)
|$
|(983,121
|)
|$
|(1,987,122
|)
|Loss per share - basic and diluted
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|342,514,810
|319,209,932