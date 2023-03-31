Movella Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results 

Achieved record quarterly revenue of $12.1 million in the fourth quarter

$60.3 million net proceeds from our Nasdaq listing in February 2023 expected to provide runway to expand sales & marketing, develop new products, and execute operations for future growth

Announced early access to new OBSKUR™ platform, providing user-friendly tools for livestreaming influencers to deliver interactive experiences



/EIN News/ -- HENDERSON, Nev., March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVLA) (“Movella”), a leading full-stack provider of sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement, today reported its results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

“2022 was an exciting and transformative year for Movella as we positioned ourselves to become a publicly traded company at the forefront of developing and delivering new, cutting-edge movement digitization technologies and products to our customers,” said Movella CEO Ben Lee. “In addition to our established core business that continues to record strong growth, we believe we will remain well-positioned to provide critical enabling solutions for applications in emerging high-growth markets such as next-generation gaming, livestreaming, digital health, and autonomous robots. We are excited about the positive market response to our recently introduced products and our opportunities going forward.”

Fourth Quarter 2022

Revenue. Net revenue in Q4 totaled $12.1 million, compared to $10.2 million in the same period in the previous year.

Gross Profit. GAAP gross profit in Q4 rose to $5.7 million compared to $5.6 million in the previous year. Non-GAAP gross profit totaled $6.9 million, compared to $6.8 million in the same period in the previous year.

Loss from Operations. GAAP loss from operations in Q4 was $10.8 million, compared to $5.5 million in the same period in the previous year. Non-GAAP loss from operations was $1.5 million, an improvement of $2.2 million from the same period in the previous year.

GAAP Net Loss. GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders totaled $15.0 million, compared to $6.0 million in the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA loss in Q4 was $1.2 million, an improvement of $2.0 million compared to the same period in the previous year.

Cash and cash equivalents. Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end was $14.3 million, compared to $3.9 million at the end of Q3 2022.

Fiscal Year 2022

Revenue. Net revenue for the full year totaled $40.5 million, compared to $34.4 million in the previous year.

Gross Profit. GAAP gross profit for the full year rose to $19.2 million, compared to $18.0 million previous year. Non-GAAP gross profit totaled $24.5 million, compared to $22.7 million in the previous year.

Loss from Operations. GAAP loss from operations for 2022 was $28.3 million, compared to $19.7 million previous year. Non-GAAP loss from operations was $12.3 million, compared to $12.3 million in the previous year.

GAAP Net Loss. GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders for 2022 totaled $35.1 million, compared to $20.2 million in the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA loss for the full year was $10.9 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of $10.3 million in the previous year.

Cash and cash equivalents. Cash and cash equivalents at year end totaled $14.3 million compared to $11.2 million at the end of 2021.

“We succeeded in achieving several significant milestones in 2022 and in the fourth quarter, which was our strongest quarter ever,” said Movella CFO Steve Smith. “However, we are increasingly cautious given accelerating macro-environment challenges that may impact our revenue pipeline, including rising interest rates, escalations in the Ukraine conflict, rampant inflation, bank failures, and unprecedented layoffs in the tech sector, causing customer project delays that we expect will continue to add pressure to our top line this year. Fortunately, we are in a strong cash position due to our February 2023 Nasdaq listing which, through a series of transactions, raised $60.3 million net proceeds, and which we expect will allow us to weather this environment, maintain focus on new product introductions, and expansion of our global markets.”

Business Highlights

Since the beginning of the fourth quarter, Movella has introduced several new cutting-edge products, pioneering new use cases with high-profile visibility, and achieved milestones in our partner engagement.

New Products

Opened early access application window for OBSKUR, Movella’s all-in-one broadcast software platform that provides content creators with user-friendly tools to deliver interactive experiences, including real-time human movements for digital avatars during livestreams on well-known streaming sites such as Twitch.

Introduced and shipped Xsens Vision Navigator in partnership with Fixposition expanding centimeter-level accurate movement positioning for autonomous robot applications operating in a variety of GNSS challenged environments.

Launched MTi-8, a miniature form factor and cost-effective motion sensor module, for a wide range of embedded outdoor movement tracking applications, saving users development time, and the expense of integrating gyroscopes, accelerometers, and other sensors.



High-Profile Market Engagement and Visibility

Demonstrated MotionPrint technology with iconic athletes Steve Young and Jayson Tatum, digitized their unique signature movements, and created monetizable “Motion IP.”

Made Wall Street history when Movella CEO, Ben Lee, rang Nasdaq’s Opening Bell while being digitized with Movella Xsens motion capture technology, alongside football legend Steve Young.

Formed strategic partnership with Euleria Health, a Movella DOT digital health developer, for affordable rehabilitation and physical therapy solutions.



Partnership Engagement

Announced revolutionary integration with 3D avatar creator, Ready Player Me, enabling users to seamlessly add movement to their avatars in real-time, bringing entire body movements into virtual worlds.

Grew channel partner network to 125 globally, adding 31 distributors and value-added resellers since the start of 2022, expanding the global availability of Movella products.

Increased Movella DOT app developer network to over 800 independent third party developers.



About Movella Holdings Inc.

MOVELLA HOLDINGS INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

As of

December 31, 2022 2021 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,334 $ 11,166 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $144 and $20 at December 31, 2022 and 2021 6,690 4,478 Inventories 5,164 4,535 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,274 2,308 Current assets from discontinued operations — 291 Total current assets 29,462 22,778 Property and equipment, net 2,361 2,734 Goodwill 36,381 38,584 Intangible assets, net 5,807 20,902 Non-marketable equity securities 25,285 25,000 Capitalized equity issuance costs and other assets 4,265 110 Right-of-use assets 3,281 — Deferred tax assets 86 — Total assets $ 106,928 $ 110,108 Liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders’ deficit Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 5,967 $ 2,528 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 7,944 5,622 Line of credit and current portion of long-term debt 148 1,353 Current portion of deferred revenue 3,334 2,422 Payable to Kinduct sellers – current 4,303 5,954 Current liabilities from discontinued operations — 357 Total current liabilities 21,696 18,236 Long-term portion of term debt 25,649 8,396 Convertible notes, net – related party 6,186 — Deferred revenue, net of current portion 1,344 1,170 Deferred tax liabilities, net — 222 Operating lease liabilities and other non-current liabilities 3,088 371 Total liabilities 57,963 28,395 Commitments and contingencies Mezzanine equity Series D-1 convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value. 6,562,724 shares authorized, and issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021; liquidation preference of $30,000 as of December 31, 2022 and 2021 41,991 39,307 Series A convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value. 10,000,000 shares authorized, and issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021; liquidation preference of $10,000 as of December 31, 2022 and 2021 9,950 9,950 Series B convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value. 11,791,929 shares authorized; 8,747,602 and 8,741,929 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021; liquidation preference of $24,816 and $24,800 as of December 31, 2022 and 2021 24,680 24,680 Series C convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value. 13,122,055 shares authorized, and issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021; liquidation preference of $37,226 as of December 31, 2022 and 2021 37,032 37,032 Series D convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value. 7,470,088 shares authorized, and issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021; liquidation preference of $31,043 as of December 31, 2022 and 2021 30,780 30,780 Series E convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value. 18,024,809 shares authorized; 10,458,755 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021; liquidation preference of $43,463 as of December 31, 2022 and 2021 40,750 40,750 Total mezzanine equity 185,183 182,499 Stockholders’ deficit Common stock, $0.0001 par value. 95,000,000 shares authorized, 12,751,023 and 9,184,092 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 692 — Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (1,646 ) 1,431 Accumulated deficit (142,016 ) (109,601 ) Total Movella stockholders’ deficit (142,969 ) (108,169 ) Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries 6,751 7,383 Total stockholders’ deficit (136,218 ) (100,786 ) Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders’ deficit $ 106,928 $ 110,108





MOVELLA HOLDINGS INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues Product $ 10,068 $ 8,951 $ 34,283 $ 28,848 Service 2,049 1,258 6,183 5,566 Total revenues 12,117 10,209 40,466 34,414 Cost of revenues Product 4,509 3,414 15,223 12,049 Service 1,873 1,151 6,071 4,412 Total cost of revenues 6,382 4,565 21,294 16,461 Gross profit 5,735 5,644 19,172 17,953 Operating expenses Research and development 2,471 4,131 13,258 14,014 Sales and marketing 2,445 3,081 12,324 10,710 General and administrative 4,467 3,916 14,697 12,943 Impairment of intangible assets 7,164 — 7,164 — Operating expenses 16,547 11,128 47,443 37,667 Loss from operations (10,812 ) (5,484 ) (28,271 ) (19,714 ) Other income (expense) Loss on debt extinguishment (646 ) — (646 ) — Debt issuance costs (2,389 ) — (2,389 ) — Revaluation of debt (300 ) — (300 ) — Interest expense, net (524 ) (937 ) (2,167 ) (1,965 ) Other income, net 251 249 613 2,148 Total other income (expense) (3,608 ) (688 ) (4,889 ) 183 Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (14,420 ) (6,172 ) (33,160 ) (19,531 ) Income tax benefit (24 ) (535 ) (113 ) (728 ) Net loss from continuing operations (14,396 ) (5,637 ) (33,047 ) (18,803 ) Loss from discontinued operations (net of tax) — — — (156 ) Net loss (14,396 ) (5,637 ) (33,047 ) (18,959 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (62 ) (275 ) (632 ) (1,300 ) Net loss attributable to Movella Inc. $ (14,334 ) $ (5,362 ) $ (32,415 ) $ (17,659 ) Deemed dividend from accretion of Series D-1 preferred stock (677 ) (630 ) (2,684 ) (2,511 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (15,011 ) $ (5,992 ) $ (35,099 ) $ (20,170 ) Net loss per share from continuing operations, basic and diluted $ (1.18 ) $ (0.66 ) $ (3.11 ) $ (2.20 ) Net loss per share from discontinued operations, basic and diluted $ — $ — $ — $ (0.02 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (1.18 ) $ (0.66 ) $ (3.11 ) $ (2.22 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 12,741,655 9,147,604 11,285,170 9,101,819





MOVELLA HOLDINGS INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (14,396 ) $ (5,637 ) $ (33,047 ) $ (18,959 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation and amortization 1,806 1,825 7,919 7,280 Stock-based compensation expense 569 211 1,699 786 Provision for excess and obsolete inventories (372 ) — 265 — Impairment of intangible assets 7,164 — 7,164 — Loss on disposals of property and equipment — 11 — 24 Unrealized loss (gain) on marketable securities — 8 58 (67 ) Accretion of convertible notes, net 121 543 371 543 Accretion of Kinduct deferred payout 145 (244 ) 451 — Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 150 107 369 249 Gain on change in fair value of embedded derivative (160 ) — (396 ) — Deferred income taxes (308 ) (1,149 ) (308 ) (1,037 ) Loss on revaluation of debt 300 — 300 — Loss on debt extinguishment 646 — 646 — Debt issuance costs 2,389 — 2,389 — Gain on non-marketable equity securities (285 ) — (285 ) — Gain from dissolution of TDI entity — — — (665 ) Gain on forgiveness of PPP loan — — — (612 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition Accounts receivable (2,196 ) (441 ) (2,351 ) (1,100 ) Inventories 182 (971 ) (1,330 ) (2,185 ) Government subsidy receivable (1,416 ) — (1,416 ) — Prepaid expenses and other assets 21 3,688 182 3,342 Other assets 81 (89 ) (31 ) 28 Other receivables — (27 ) — 1,086 Accounts payable 1,725 1,738 564 1,157 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,184 (1,263 ) 793 (1,189 ) Deferred revenue 1,017 229 1,431 401 Other liabilities 64 172 13 159 Net cash used in operating activities (1,569 ) (1,289 ) (14,550 ) (10,759 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of intangibles — — (153 ) — Proceeds from licensing of IP—MEMSIC — — — 9,686 Purchases of property and equipment (241 ) (882 ) (600 ) (1,877 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (241 ) (882 ) (753 ) 7,809 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from term loans and revolving line of credit, net (69 ) 8,298 547 8,298 Proceeds from FP Pre-Close Note 25,000 — 25,000 — Payment of debt issuance costs (1,534 ) (118 ) (1,534 ) (118 ) Repayment of loans using proceeds from Pre-Close Note (9,549 ) — (9,549 ) — Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes — — 4,873 — Principal payments of loans (66 ) (6,108 ) (346 ) (14,893 ) Payment of deferred payout to Kinduct sellers (1,000 ) — (1,000 ) — Payment of debt extinguishment costs (470 ) — (470 ) — Payment of equity issuance costs in advance of offering (990 ) — (990 ) — Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 16 33 1,659 58 Costs incurred on issuance of Series E preferred stock — — — (30 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 11,338 2,105 18,190 (6,685 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents 924 159 281 (40 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 10,452 93 3,168 (9,675 ) Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of period 3,882 11,073 11,166 20,841 End of period $ 14,334 $ 11,166 $ 14,334 $ 11,166 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid for interest $ 251 $ 158 $ 1,051 $ 863 Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds 115 156 217 956 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing activity Accretion of Series D-1 convertible preferred Stock $ 677 $ 630 $ 2,684 $ 2,511 Issuance of convertible notes in exchange for Kinduct deferred payout — — 1,148 — Distribution of equity shares to TDI NCI — — — 499 Issuance of warrants to lender — 225 18 225 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities — — 4,280 — Debt and equity issuance costs financed through accrued expenses and other current liabilities 3,178 — 3,989 —





MOVELLA HOLDINGS INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss Attributable to Common Shareholders to Non-GAAP Net Loss

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022 Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 Net Loss Net Loss Per Share Net Loss Net Loss Per Share GAAP net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (15,011 ) $ (1.18 ) $ (35,099 ) $ (3.11 ) Deemed dividends from accretion of Series D-1 Preferred Stock 677 0.05 2,684 0.24 Stock-based compensation 569 0.04 1,699 0.15 Loss on debt extinguishment 646 0.05 646 0.06 Debt issuance costs 2,389 0.19 2,389 0.21 Revaluation of debt 300 0.02 300 0.03 Impairment of intangible assets 7,164 0.57 7,164 0.63 Non-GAAP net loss $ (3,266 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (20,217 ) $ (1.79 )





MOVELLA HOLDINGS INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP Cost of Revenues and Operating Costs and Expenses to Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues and Operating Costs and Expenses

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Adjustments GAAP

Financials Stock-Based

Compensation Amortization

of Intangibles Impairment of

Intangibles Non-

GAAP

Financials Revenues Product $ 10,068 — — — $ 10,068 Service 2,049 — — — 2,049 Total revenues 12,117 — — — 12,117 Cost of revenues Product 4,509 — 530 — 3,979 Service 1,873 — 633 — 1,240 Total cost of revenues 6,382 — 1,163 — 5,219 Gross profit Product 5,559 6,089 Service 176 809 Total gross profit 5,735 6,898 Gross margin Product 55.2 % 60.5 % Service 8.6 % 39.5 % Total gross margin 47.3 % 56.9 % Operating expenses Research and development 2,471 150 — — 2,321 Sales and marketing 2,445 151 345 — 1,949 General and administrative 4,467 268 84 — 4,115 Impairment of intangible assets 7,164 — — 7,164 — Total operating expenses $ 16,547 $ 569 $ 429 $ 7,164 $ 8,385 Total $ 569 $ 1,592 $ 7,164 Loss from operations $ (10,812 ) $ (1,487 )





MOVELLA HOLDINGS INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP Cost of Revenues and Operating Costs and Expenses to Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues and Operating Costs and Expenses

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Adjustments GAAP

Financials Stock-Based

Compensation Amortization

of Intangibles Impairment of

Intangibles Non-

GAAP

Financials Revenues Product $ 34,283 — — — $ 34,283 Service 6,183 — — — 6,183 Total revenues 40,466 — — — 40,466 Cost of revenues Product 15,223 — 2,191 — 13,032 Service 6,071 — 3,093 — 2,978 Total cost of revenues 21,294 — 5,284 — 16,010 Gross profit Product 19,060 21,251 Service 112 3,205 Total gross profit 19,172 24,456 Gross margin Product 55.6 % 62.0 % Service 1.8 % 51.8 % Total gross margin 47.4 % 60.4 % Operating expenses Research and development 13,258 398 — — 12,860 Sales and marketing 12,324 468 1,441 — 10,415 General and administrative 14,697 833 352 — 13,512 Impairment of intangible assets 7,164 — — 7,164 — Total operating expenses $ 47,443 $ 1,699 $ 1,793 $ 7,164 $ 36,787 Total $ 1,699 $ 7,077 $ 7,164 Loss from operations $ (28,271 ) $ (12,331 )





MOVELLA HOLDINGS INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss Attributable to Common Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)